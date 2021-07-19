DYNAMIC Brisbane forward Lincoln McCarthy has signed a contract that will keep him at the Gabba until at least the end of 2024.
After an injury-riddled time at Geelong, the 27-year-old has made a home for himself at the Lions, playing 58 of a possible 60 games since joining prior to the start of the 2019 season.
McCarthy is currently in the midst of his best season, kicking 23 goals from 17 games and dishing off 15 goal assists.
"I’m so grateful to the club for the opportunity they’ve given me and the relationships I’ve built," he said.
"And I’m inspired by where we have come from and the journey we are on, we have an incredibly tight knit group who share the same goals and the determination to work towards achieving them.
"I’m tremendously excited by what the future holds."
McCarthy had already activated a trigger to play on in 2022 and added another two seasons to that deal.