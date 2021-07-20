Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

THERE is one re-signing at Adelaide that no one is talking about.

However, according to the team at AFL Exchange, it's this important forward who should be at the top of the Crows' priority list as Matthew Nicks' rebuilding side looks to find support for veteran Taylor Walker.

The crew also discusses whether Essendon holds its place in the top-eight, the football skills that could be converted into Olympic events, and answers the intriguing question of who wins a premiership next: Hawthorn or Alastair Clarkson?

Co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary look at all of the big footy issues in this week's episode of AFL Exchange – and some of the lighter ones as well – delving into the most significant talking points ahead of round 19.

Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure you're up-to-date with each episode of AFL Exchange, and be sure to refresh your feeds on Thursday morning for a new episode of Exchange Extra where we answer your questions.

Episode guide

2:10 – Do the Bombers hold their place in the top-eight?

7:00 – Who finishes last on the ladder and gets pick No.1?

10:30 – We unveil the round 18 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee.

13:30 – Will Matt Crouch play for Adelaide in 2022?

18:20 – Who wins a premiership next: Hawthorn or Alastair Clarkson?

21:20 – What football skill would make for the best Olympic event?

30:25 – What are some surprise career revivals this year?

37:25 – Can Charlie Curnow still return to his best form?