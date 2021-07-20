WEST Coast midfielder Andrew Gaff says the increased risk of being sidelined because of COVID-19 exposure sites should encourage players to be smart about their movements in the run towards finals.

The Eagles narrowly escaped quarantine on Tuesday after Western Australia closed its border with South Australia, requiring anyone now entering from the 'low risk' state to undergo 14 days of self-quarantine.

West Coast returned from their 42-point win against Adelaide on Sunday night, meaning they have narrowly dodged the new protocols, which would have threatened Saturday's clash against St Kilda.

Gaff said the risks of missing games due to quarantine requirements had hit home at the weekend when Western Bulldogs star Josh Dunkley and several Sydney and Greater Western Sydney players were pulled out of matches after unwittingly visiting COVID-19 exposure sites.

Western Bulldog Josh Dunkley in action against Gold Coast in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We haven't had official chats from anyone as yet, but that may change with everything happening in SA at the moment," Gaff said.

"I think it should be pretty obvious for guys what they can and can't do.

"Just be smart about the busy scenarios over here, because in the end you could miss one or two weeks at an important part of the year.

"After hearing about that with the Giants and Swans boys it hits home a little bit more.

"It's probably a little bit of a lesson and a reminder to guys to perhaps avoid some of that."

Gaff said players would still need to live normal lifestyles, but avoiding busy places was a sacrifice worth making now.

West Coast's Andrew Gaff celebrates a goal against St Kilda in round 17. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Eagles will meet a St Kilda team missing ruckman Rowan Marshall after the important big man attended a Tier 1 exposure site in Melbourne before flying to Perth for Saturday's clash.

It is not yet clear if the Eagles will be led by captain Luke Shuey, who watched teammates train from the sidelines on Tuesday morning after experiencing a calf issue in the win against the Crows.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

Gaff described the continued midfield changes this season as a "bit of a mental rollercoaster" but said an injection of youth had helped spark the Eagles.

"We've got a good blend of experience but also younger guys coming in, which I think is important for our fans to see," he said.

"It also gives us all a bit of life. Sometimes you need a bit of life as older guys who have been around for a long time.

"You need that spark of a Connor West playing his first game, Lukey Edwards in his fourth or fifth game, Nic (Naitanui) in his milestone game.

"That kind of stuff sometimes can get you going a little bit more than trying to avoid a fourth loss in a row."

West Coast players run out onto the ground during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

West had instantly earned the trust of his teammates, Gaff said, with his ability to hold down a midfield role, winning 13 contested possessions in his debut.

The 29-year-old said there was hunger among both the young and experienced players to turn the season around, with "no talk of a premiership window closing".

"I've been here 11 years and we've played finals most years, and we have high expectations on ourselves," Gaff said.

"I'm sure the guys who have already won one (premiership) are keen for a second one as well."