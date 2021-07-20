IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The financial toll on the business is 'horrendous'
- Jeff can sell it how he wants, but cracks are starting to appear in Hawthorn's succession plan
- Alastair Clarkson 'deserved to choose his ending'
- The latest on Dustin Martin's 'lacerated kidney'
In this episode ...
0:32 – The AFL’s logistical challenges keep mounting
1:42 – The huge hit to the League’s budget
3:23 – Meagre improvement to clubs’ soft caps
4:30 – Should the comp take a week off now instead of before finals?
9:05 – Jeff Kennett’s letter to Hawthorn members dismissing Caroline Wilson's claims that Alastair Clarkson and Sam Mitchell had a 'mediation' meeting
10:56 – Why the succession plan has been poorly handled
12:30 – Nathan Buckley’s exit from Collingwood set the Hawthorn succession plan in motion
14:44 – Dustin Martin’s kidney injury more severe than initially thought