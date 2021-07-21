HE IS the NAB AFL Draft prospect with family links to Western Bulldogs premiership coach Luke Beveridge and the left-foot kick that dazzles recruiters and wins him comparisons to Josh Kelly.

And he could be a top-five pick at this year's draft.

Tune into this week's Road to the Draft podcast as Sandringham Dragons prospect Finn Callaghan joins the show to discuss his season, how he is keeping busy in Victoria's latest lockdown and the clubs keeping track on him.

Plus, hear about how the gun prospect has learned from his father, a former Commonwealth Games athlete.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

0:30 – The latest news on where things stand for the NAB AFL Under-19 Championships.

5:00 – The son of a gun and famous name who dominated in South Australia's trial match last week.

9:00 – Is this forward the next West Coast draft gun? Get to know more about the Eagles' Next Generation Academy prospect rising up draft boards.

12:20 – The brother of a young Sydney midfielder whose draft stocks continue to build.

13:40 – Possible top-five pick Finn Callaghan joins the show.

16:00 – Callaghan discusses his season and recent injury setback.

19:00 – The AFL stars that Callaghan idolises and the mid-season surprise for him.

25:10 – Callaghan chats through his athletic family links, including Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge.

27:05 – The trick lesson Callaghan learned from his father, former Commonwealth Games runner Brett.

30:30 – The traits that make Callaghan stand out as a high-quality draftee.