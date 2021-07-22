AMONG the many young faces to emerge for Sydney this season has been Chad Warner, a bullocking midfielder who claimed the NAB AFL Rising Star nomination for round four.

And in the draft landscape we are also seeing the rise of his younger brother Corey, who has pushed into top-30 considerations for this year's intake after a strong season with East Fremantle that has seen him rewarded with senior selection the past two weeks.

Warner, a midfielder with similar attributes to his explosive older brother, has picked up 14 disposals in both of his two senior appearances after a run of strong form at colts level to push him into AFL.com.au's rolling NAB AFL Draft team of the year.

He is joined in the side by fellow West Australian prospect Jesse Motlop, who last week made his senior debut for South Fremantle. The son of former Kangaroos and Port Adelaide forward Daniel Motlop, the small forward kicked two goals from 13 disposals, six marks and four tackles in an assured display to win back his place in the forward line of the rolling draft team.

Motlop is tied to Fremantle as a Next Generation Academy prospect, meaning the Dockers will get priority access to him and be available to match the bid as long as it does not come inside the first 20 picks, when they won't have the ability to match a bid under new NGA rules.

Both Warner and Motlop missed Western Australia's under-19s trial game last week as they played at the top level in the state.

The third change for this week sees South Australian midfielder James Willis come into the side. The strong-bodied North Adelaide prospect has taken the eye of clubs this season with his bulldozing approach at stoppages, averaging 24 disposals and nearly a goal a game.

North Adelaide's James Willis during the U18 Torrens University Cup win. Picture: Peter Argent, SANFL

His most recent performance saw him gather 34 disposals and kick three goals in a best-afield display for the Roosters and highlight his power at clearances. Willis looms as a name to track.

Warner and Willis come into the side for Neil Erasmus and Josh Browne, who have both been sidelined with minor injuries, while Motlop grabs the place of Josh Rachele, who shapes as a likely early pick but will have missed back-to-back games through Victoria's latest COVID-19 lockdown.