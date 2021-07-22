IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The coach who has 'genuine care' for his players
- Three ins that make this club's premiership credentials a little more solid
- Beware the super team that’s got nothing to lose
- The GF re-match unpacked
In this episode ...
0:29 – Why John Longmire is underrated
4:35 – Sydney is well set for ongoing excellence
6:50 – A loyal coach
9:38 – Rozee, Butters, Duursma – the Power ‘spark’
12:29 – Travis Boak’s 300th game
13:42 – Richmond has nothing to lose in the Grand final re-rematch
15:26 – Geelong is 'as well placed as any' to win the flag