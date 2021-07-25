FREMANTLE will be out to resurrect its teetering season and celebrate star veteran David Mundy's 350th match when it clashes with Sydney at Metricon Stadium from 12.30pm AEST.

The evergreen 36yo has been in brilliant form this year and was rewarded with a contract extension during the week. His 25.1 disposal average trails only his 2015 season, where he finished eighth in the Brownlow Medal.

The Dockers are also smarting from last week's embarrassing loss to Geelong that saw them start the round inside the eight but fall to 10th. Standing in their way, however, are the red-hot Swans.

John Longmire's team is on a serious roll, knocking off flag fancies the Western Bulldogs in round 17 and stunning Greater Western Sydney last week after trailing by 35 points.

After spending the past two years on the bottom rungs of the ladder, Longmire has catapulted the young Swans back into finals contention and, incredibly, has them vying for a top-four spot.

But if the Swans are to keep their streak going, they will again have to do it without gun midfielder Callum Mills and running defender Harry Cunningham who were dramatic late outs last week after going to the rugby game that became an exposure site.

Also, in the back of Sydney's mind will be its recent round 10 loss to Fremantle, where the Swans went down by four points despite a six-goal bag from Lance Franklin.

The Dockers have named in-form ruckman Sean Darcy for the clash after he injured his knee last week, but forward-ruck Rory Lobb is out with an ankle.

Franklin's bid to reach the 1000-goal milestone continues with the superstar now on 981 career goals. He'll be joined by fellow key forward Sam Reid who is returning after lengthy layoff after a calf injury.

Sydney v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Hayden McLean

Fremantle: Connor Blakely

SWANS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE