FREMANTLE has swung a late change with big man Josh Treacy forced out of the clash with Sydney due to illness.
Mitch Crowden has replaced Treacy in the starting 22 just moments before the opening bounce with Connor Blakely remaining the medical sub.
Treacy was named at full-forward for the Dockers, who are also missing Rory Lobb due to injury but have regained Matt Taberner for the crucial clash against the Swans.
The Swans will enter the match as selected with Hayden McLean starting as medical sub.
Sydney v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 12.30pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Sydney: Nil
Fremantle: Josh Treacy (illness) replaced in selected side by Mitch Crowden
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: Hayden McLean
Fremantle: Connor Blakely