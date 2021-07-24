Adelaide v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: David Mackay
Hawthorn: Shaun Burgoyne

CROWS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Melbourne: Tom Sparrow
Western Bulldogs: Anthony Scott

DEES v DOGS Follow it live

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35 AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
West Coast: Jarrod Brander
St Kilda: Cooper Sharman (debut)

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Brisbane: Nakia Cockatoo
Gold Coast: Will Brodie

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Marc Murphy
North Melbourne: Jared Polec