Adelaide v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: David Mackay
Hawthorn: Shaun Burgoyne
CROWS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Melbourne: Tom Sparrow
Western Bulldogs: Anthony Scott
DEES v DOGS Follow it live
West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35 AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
West Coast: Jarrod Brander
St Kilda: Cooper Sharman (debut)
Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Brisbane: Nakia Cockatoo
Gold Coast: Will Brodie
Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Marc Murphy
North Melbourne: Jared Polec