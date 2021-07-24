MID-SEASON draftee Cooper Sharman has been handed his AFL debut, named as the Saints' medical sub for their must-win clash against the Eagles at Optus Stadium.

Selected with pick No. 21 in the 2021 Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Sharman's SANFL season was put on hold in June when the injury-hit Saints flew him over to join their extended squad during their stint in a hub in Sydney.

The 20-year-old has trained with the side since, and was one of 29 Saints to make the trip to Perth for Saturday's game.

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35 AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

West Coast: Jarrod Brander

St Kilda: Cooper Sharman (debut)

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Brisbane: Nakia Cockatoo

Gold Coast: Will Brodie

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Marc Murphy

North Melbourne: Jared Polec

