MID-SEASON draftee Cooper Sharman has been handed his AFL debut, named as the Saints' medical sub for their must-win clash against the Eagles at Optus Stadium.
Selected with pick No. 21 in the 2021 Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Sharman's SANFL season was put on hold in June when the injury-hit Saints flew him over to join their extended squad during their stint in a hub in Sydney.
The 20-year-old has trained with the side since, and was one of 29 Saints to make the trip to Perth for Saturday's game.
West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35 AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
West Coast: Jarrod Brander
St Kilda: Cooper Sharman (debut)
Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Brisbane: Nakia Cockatoo
Gold Coast: Will Brodie
LIONS v SUNS Follow it LIVE
Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Marc Murphy
North Melbourne: Jared Polec
BLUES v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE