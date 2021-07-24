WHILE there's life, there's hope. That'll be Carlton's mindset as it continues its unlikely push for a finals berth.

The Blues sit in 13th on the ladder but are just a game behind eighth-placed Essendon.

They have won three of their past four games and will be boosted by the return of co-captain Patrick Cripps, though that will be offset by the withdrawal of key forward Harry McKay due to a toe injury - robbing fans of the chance to see him face off against twin brother Ben.

BLUES v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE from 1.45pm AEST

As an added incentive for the Blues, stalwart Ed Curnow will run out for his 200th game.

The Kangaroos, meanwhile, enter the game on the back of their strongest form of the season after wins against West Coast in Perth and Gold Coast in Hobart.

Experienced midfield duo Ben Cunnington and Jed Anderson are among the vital inclusions for the Roos.