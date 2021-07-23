COLLINGWOOD coach Robert Harvey says the decision to use tall forward Mason Cox as the medical substitute didn't hurt his team's ability to run out Friday night's clash against Port Adelaide.

The Magpies lost captain Scott Pendlebury to a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the 28-point loss at Marvel Stadium, with the star midfielder comparing the pain of his injury to a broken leg in a post-match interview.

Harvey said the club would wait on scans before declaring the extent of the injury and Pendlebury had been moving around well post-match.

Magpie worry with Pendles limping off Collingwood have been dealt an injury scare with a sore Scott Pendlebury leaving the field following this incident

The coach said he was happy with how his team had covered the midfielder's loss and the addition of another tall forward did not affect the Magpies' ability to run out the game.

"We were a really young team tonight and we didn't have a lot in reserve in regard to experienced players," Harvey said when asked if he was happy with the decision to select Cox as the medical sub.

"I know Mason was quieter and could have done more, but in the end I thought we were really positive in how we entered the ball inside 50.

"Through where we're at I thought that was the best call and that's the way we went.

"We looked like we were running on top of the ground, so I didn't think that was an issue."

Harvey: 'It doesn't help to lose your captain' Robert Harvey says it was tough ask for his young players to compete with the loss of skipper Scott Pendlebury, who injured his leg

Cox finished with one goal and five disposals after coming on at the start of the second quarter as Pendlebury's replacement.

The Magpies moved Steele Sidebottom from a forward role and into the midfield to help cover Pendlebury's loss and handed first-year midfielder Finlay Macrae more responsibility.

They will now sweat on scans for their captain, who told ABC Radio that the pain he experienced on Friday night was similar to a broken leg he had previously suffered.

"It's really sore around the bone and the middle of my leg. The muscle around that is really tight. I tried to run or kick and it didn't feel right," he said.

Harvey said there was a lot to like in the Magpies' performance and they were "really competitive" aside from a disappointing second quarter that saw Port Adelaide kick four unanswered goals.

Port was well served by its tall forwards, with Charlie Dixon booting four goals and Todd Marshall (three) and Peter Ladhams (two) both impressing.

Coach Ken Hinkley said having multiple options in attack would be a key strength for the Power if they can execute their style consistently.

"We go to Charlie a lot when it becomes a contest, but it's nice to have other players out there and tonight we had Ladhams and Marshall who managed to hit the scoreboard," he said.

"Mitch (Georgiades) didn't have the night he would like from a scoreboard point of view, but that's what happens.

"You take your turn and when you've got multiple options it's really hard for the opposition to defend. I think that's going to be a key part of our team."

Hinkley: 'Did it for Boak' Ken Hinkley was pleased his side won for Travis Boak on his 300th game after limited preparation

Exciting trio Connor Rozee, Xavier Duursma and Zak Butters all returned from injuries on Friday night and played roles in the win, with Hinkley declaring they would continue to improve now they are back in the team.

"That's exciting for us. We knew that game time was going to be important and we've put them in now," he said. "It's good for our team and good for our balance."