Riley Thilthorpe after the win over St Kilda in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

RILEY Thilthorpe has inked a fresh deal with Adelaide, with the exciting first-year player staying put until the end of 2025.

The No.2 pick has signed a three-year deal despite being contracted through until the end of 2022.

The lifelong Crows fan has enjoyed a stellar first season, booting 17 goals in his 11 games - including five on debut in round six.

Thilthorpe was also nominated for the NAB AFL Rising Star Award for his match-winning performance against St Kilda in round 13.

"I’ve really enjoyed my first season in the AFL system and being given the opportunity to play for the Club I grew up barracking for," Thilthorpe said.

"It's been great to work closely with all of my coaches but also the experience of someone like Taylor Walker in the forward line helping my development.

"I'm excited about the future of the Club and am happy to know I'll be here for the next four years which will allow me to continue to focus on my footy."