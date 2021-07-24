Matthew Nicks and Rory Sloane shake hands after Adelaide's win over Hawthorn in R19, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks was proud of his young group for bouncing back from a poor run of form to record a morale-boosting win over Hawthorn on Saturday night, despite facing a challenging week away from home.

After the South Australian government announced a snap seven-day lockdown on Tuesday morning, the Crows were forced to fly to Melbourne later that day.

That meant Adelaide's home game against the Hawks was moved to Marvel Stadium, but it proved no issue for the Crows, who snapped a four-game losing streak with a hard-fought 19-point win.

Nicks said post-game that given the difficulties of the week and the limited training opportunities, it was great the team was able to perform to such a high standard.

"[We're] really pleased. More so with the way we went about it," Nicks said.

"We were able to put in place what we've been training now for a week or two, [there was] a little bit more of our game back that we saw earlier in the year.

"It was really pleasing that our young group were able to do that with limited training and a challenging week.

"I hope everyone back home enjoyed the game cause it's a pretty tough time in an eerie stadium playing with no one here … [but] we put on a performance that we're proud of and we got a [winning] result."

Nicks was particularly full of praise for Rory Laird, who continued his remarkable season with another best-on-ground display.

Laird finished with two goals, 36 disposals, 10 clearances and 518 metres gained.

"Tonight was another level up again on the performances we've seen all year," Nicks said.

"He was outstanding in the midfield. [He's] the ultimate first possession player and he does everything he can for the team.

"He (also) kicked two goals today, so that was really pleasing for him."

Meanwhile, Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson bemoaned his side's lack of polish against the Crows, which proved costly in the end.

The Hawks won the inside 50s (59-48) and the clearances (40-32) but were unable to match the Crows on the scoreboard.

"The game was up for grabs and we were in it for the whole contest, so we were pleased with our endeavour and we gave ourselves a chance, but probably the difference in the end was the polish of the two sides," Clarkson said.

"Adelaide were able to control the ball a little bit better than what we were and at different stages we probably played a little bit too fast and frantic.

"That's sometimes the way things unfold. We've got an inexperienced group … (and we) played into Adelaide's hands a little bit."

Hawthorn's loss sees the Hawks sitting equal bottom of the ladder with North Melbourne on 18 points, after the Roos' upset win over Carlton.

Despite the prospect of the club's first wooden spoon since 1965, Clarkson said ladder position was not front of mind for him or the players.