SHAUN Higgins will have to wait another week to celebrate his 250th game with the Geelong veteran withdrawn from the side to face Richmond on Sunday.

Higgins is out with knee soreness with Brad Close coming back into the side after he was originally managed for the clash.

If the 33-year-old is fit to return next week he will likely play his milestone match against one of his former clubs North Melbourne.

Speedster Jordan Clark has been added to the emergencies and could be the medical sub.