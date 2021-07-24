GREATER Western Sydney will be without captain Stephen Coniglio for its game against Essendon on Sunday evening.

Coniglio, who returned to the AFL last week after several months on the sidelines with ankle and toe injuries, reported toe soreness after training during the week.

"Stephen reported soreness in that toe he had operated on earlier this year," coach Leon Cameron told the Giants' website.

"It was obviously a really significant injury, alongside the ankle, so we're taking a cautious approach and he won't play this weekend.

"We'll see how he pulls up over the next few days in terms of his availability for next week."

MEDICAL ROOM The full AFL injury list

Coniglio will be replaced in the selected side by Callan Ward, who was originally listed as being managed this round.

Nick Shipley has been named as an emergency alongside Zach Sproule, James Peatling and Jake Riccardi.