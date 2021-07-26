Lance Franklin is tackled by Luke Ryan the Swans-Dockers clash in round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round 19 has been completed. Three charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Dane Rampe, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Tripping Michael Walters, Fremantle, during the second quarter of the Round 19 match between the Sydney Swans and Fremantle played at Metricon Stadium on Sunday July 25, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Lance Franklin, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Striking Luke Ryan, Fremantle, during the second quarter of the Round 19 match between the Sydney Swans and Fremantle played at Metricon Stadium on Sunday July 25, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Tom Stewart, Geelong Cats, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Jake Aarts, Richmond, during the first quarter of the Round 19 match between the Geelong Cats and Richmond played at the MCG on Sunday July 25, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.