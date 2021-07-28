Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

IT'S HEADING to the pointy end of the season, and our expert tipsters are getting bold.

Mitch Cleary is one of three to back the Dockers over reigning premiers Richmond, and if it pays off, his big call could see him surge past Nat Edwards to the top of the leaderboard.

Only one tipster backed in Essendon despite its run of thrillers against the Swans, while our Queensland correspondent Michael Whiting has put Port on notice.

See who else our experts tipped in round 20 below.

NAT EDWARDS

St Kilda - 10 points

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Last week: 5

Total: 109

MITCH CLEARY

St Kilda – 18 points

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 109

KANE CORNES

St Kilda – five points

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Last week: 6

Total: 108

RILEY BEVERIDGE

St Kilda – 16 points

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Last week: 7

Total: 108

MATTHEW LLOYD

St Kilda – six points

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Last week: 6

Total: 106

DAISY PEARCE

St Kilda – nine points

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Last week: 5

Total: 105

NATHAN SCHMOOK

St Kilda - 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Last week: 6

Total: 103

MICHAEL WHITING

St Kilda – 22 points

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Richmond

Last week: 6

Total: 102

DAMIAN BARRETT

St Kilda - 38 points

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Last week: 6

Total: 101

SARAH BLACK

St Kilda – 10 points

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Last week: 6

Total: 99

CALLUM TWOMEY

St Kilda - 19 points

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Essendon

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 98

ANDREW KRAKOUER

St Kilda - 22 points

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Melbourne

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 96

TOTALS

St Kilda 12-0 Carlton

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Adelaide

North Melbourne 0-12 Geelong

Gold Coast 0-12 Melbourne

Collingwood 0-12 West Coast

Essendon 1-11 Sydney

Hawthorn 0-12 Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney 1-11 Port Adelaide

Fremantle 3-9 Richmond