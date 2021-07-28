IT'S HEADING to the pointy end of the season, and our expert tipsters are getting bold.
Mitch Cleary is one of three to back the Dockers over reigning premiers Richmond, and if it pays off, his big call could see him surge past Nat Edwards to the top of the leaderboard.
Only one tipster backed in Essendon despite its run of thrillers against the Swans, while our Queensland correspondent Michael Whiting has put Port on notice.
See who else our experts tipped in round 20 below.
NAT EDWARDS
St Kilda - 10 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Last week: 5
Total: 109
MITCH CLEARY
St Kilda – 18 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 109
KANE CORNES
St Kilda – five points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Last week: 6
Total: 108
RILEY BEVERIDGE
St Kilda – 16 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Last week: 7
Total: 108
MATTHEW LLOYD
St Kilda – six points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Last week: 6
Total: 106
DAISY PEARCE
St Kilda – nine points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Last week: 5
Total: 105
NATHAN SCHMOOK
St Kilda - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Last week: 6
Total: 103
MICHAEL WHITING
St Kilda – 22 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond
Last week: 6
Total: 102
DAMIAN BARRETT
St Kilda - 38 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Last week: 6
Total: 101
SARAH BLACK
St Kilda – 10 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Last week: 6
Total: 99
CALLUM TWOMEY
St Kilda - 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 98
ANDREW KRAKOUER
St Kilda - 22 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 96
TOTALS
St Kilda 12-0 Carlton
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Adelaide
North Melbourne 0-12 Geelong
Gold Coast 0-12 Melbourne
Collingwood 0-12 West Coast
Essendon 1-11 Sydney
Hawthorn 0-12 Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney 1-11 Port Adelaide
Fremantle 3-9 Richmond