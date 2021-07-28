IT'S HEADING to the pointy end of the season, and our expert tipsters are getting bold.

Mitch Cleary is one of three to back the Dockers over reigning premiers Richmond, and if it pays off, his big call could see him surge past Nat Edwards to the top of the leaderboard.

Only one tipster backed in Essendon despite its run of thrillers against the Swans, while our Queensland correspondent Michael Whiting has put Port on notice. 

See who else our experts tipped in round 20 below.

Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NAT EDWARDS

St Kilda - 10 points
Western Bulldogs 
Geelong 
Melbourne 
West Coast
Sydney 
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond 

Last week: 5
Total: 109

MITCH CLEARY

St Kilda – 18 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 109

KANE CORNES

St Kilda – five points
Western Bulldogs 
Geelong 
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond

Last week: 6
Total: 108

RILEY BEVERIDGE

St Kilda – 16 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond

Last week: 7
Total: 108

MATTHEW LLOYD

St Kilda – six points
Western Bulldogs 
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast  
Sydney 
Brisbane 
Port Adelaide
Richmond

Last week: 6
Total: 106

DAISY PEARCE

St Kilda – nine points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond

Last week: 5
Total: 105

NATHAN SCHMOOK

St Kilda - 12 points 
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne 
West Coast 
Sydney 
Brisbane 
Port Adelaide 
Richmond 

Last week: 6
Total: 103

MICHAEL WHITING

St Kilda – 22 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Richmond

Last week: 6
Total: 102

DAMIAN BARRETT

St Kilda - 38 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond

Last week: 6
Total: 101

SARAH BLACK

St Kilda – 10 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Richmond

Last week: 6
Total: 99

CALLUM TWOMEY

St Kilda - 19 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Essendon
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Fremantle

Last week: 4
Total: 98

ANDREW KRAKOUER

St Kilda - 22 points
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Melbourne
West Coast
Sydney 
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 96

TOTALS

St Kilda 12-0 Carlton
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Adelaide
North Melbourne 0-12 Geelong
Gold Coast 0-12 Melbourne
Collingwood 0-12 West Coast
Essendon 1-11 Sydney
Hawthorn 0-12 Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney 1-11 Port Adelaide
Fremantle 3-9 Richmond

IN AFL ON DEMAND NOW