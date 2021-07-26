Alex Keath on the bench during the clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs are likely to be without Alex Keath for the rest of the home and away season after the defender suffered a hamstring strain against Melbourne on Saturday night.

Keath was subbed out during the first quarter of the 20-point win over the Demons with scans revealing a low-grade strain.

The 29-year-old hasn't missed a game in his two years at the Dogs after joining the club from Adelaide at the end of the 2019 season.

“Although low grade, I expect Alex to miss the next three to four games of footy,” head of sports medicine Chris Bell said.

Easton Wood has recovered from his ankle injury and appears likely to return to the side for his first game since round nine, while Josh Dunkley will also be available after completing his isolation period.

But Ed Richards will be unavailable this weekend against Adelaide after he was concussed in the third against the Demons.

“Ed was involved in a contest where he clashed heads. This caused him to have some concussion symptoms,” Bell said.

“Ed has come in well today and we’ll work through a process in the next 10 days or so to determine his availability.”

Meanwhile, the club as put a timeframe on ruckman Stef Martin's return from groin and hip issues.

The Dogs are hopeful the veteran will be fit to return in the next 3-4 weeks.

Adam Treloar is pushing to return before the end of the home and away season.