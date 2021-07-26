COLLINGWOOD defender Jeremy Howe will play his first game in more than three months after being cleared to return from a hamstring injury against West Coast this weekend.

The high-flying Howe originally injured his right hamstring in round five against the Eagles before he was sent for surgery in May after re-aggravating scar tissue in the hamstring while closing in on a return.

While it was initially feared he could miss the rest of the season, the co-vice-captain will play the final four weeks of the season after ticking off a high-intensity session last Friday.

Fellow vice-captain Taylor Adams has been cleared of an eye damage after an incident against Port Adelaide on Friday night and will tackle the Eagles.

Along with Steele Sidebottom, Adams and Howe are in line to replace Scott Pendlebury as skipper after he was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a hairline fracture in his left fibula.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Magpie worry with Pendles limping off Collingwood have been dealt an injury scare with a sore Scott Pendlebury leaving the field following this incident

Josh Thomas (concussion), Chris Mayne (ankle) and Will Hoskin-Elliott (back) have been given the green light to return after missing one match against the Power.

Will Kelly (quad) is also available for selection after recovering from the quad injury he suffered in the round 17 win over Richmond.

Josh Daicos and Ash Johnson will be touch-and-go to return this season from their respective finger surgeries in recent weeks.

It is hoped Beau McCreery could be back as soon as the round 21 date with Hawthorn after his extended lay-off with a hamstring setback.