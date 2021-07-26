The AFL advises updates have been made to the fixture for Round 20 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Round 20 updates (all times AEST):

St Kilda vs. Carlton will take place at Marvel Stadium at 7:50pm on Friday, July 30.

Western Bulldogs vs. Adelaide Crows will take place at Mars Stadium at 12:20pm on Saturday, July 31.

North Melbourne vs. Geelong Cats will take place at Blundstone Arena in Hobart at 1:15pm AEST on Saturday, July 31. The AFL, together with North Melbourne and the Geelong Cats, have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the Tasmanian Government. Both Clubs will fly-in and fly-out for the match on Saturday via charter flight.

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Melbourne will take place at 3:10pm on Saturday July 31, with the venue for the match to be confirmed.

Collingwood vs. West Coast Eagles will take place at the MCG at 4:15pm on Saturday, July 31. This ensures the West Coast Eagles are able to return to Western Australia that night before commencing a quarantine period with permissions to train and play in line with Western Australian Government directions.

Essendon vs. Sydney Swans will take place at The Gabba at 7:40pm on Saturday, July 31.

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane Lions will take place at UTAS Stadium in Launceston at 2:10pm AEST on Sunday, August 1. The AFL, together with Hawthorn, have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the Tasmanian Government. Hawthorn will fly-in and fly-out for the match on Sunday via charter flight.

GWS GIANTS vs. Port Adelaide will take place at 3:10pm on Sunday August 1, with the venue for the match to be confirmed.

Fremantle vs. Richmond will take place at Optus Stadium at 5:10pm (3:10pm local) on Sunday, August 1.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said he looked forward to Round 20 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

"We are pleased to be able to confirm details for seven of the nine matches for Round 20," Mr Auld said.

"We will continue to make changes that best manage the current environment, progresses our season and protects the health and safety of those in our game and the wider community.

"We hope to confirm the location of the Gold Coast SUNS vs. Melbourne and GWS GIANTS vs. Port Adelaide matches in the coming days and thank everyone involved in the game for their patience and understanding as the fixture remains a week-to-week proposition."

Round 20

Friday, July 30

St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST (SEVEN)

Saturday, July 31

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.30pm AEST (FOX)

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.15pm AEST (FOX)

Gold Coast v Melbourne at TBC, 3.10pm AEST (FOX)

Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST (FOX)

Essendon v Sydney Swans at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST (SEVEN)

Sunday, August 1

Hawthorn v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 2.10pm AEST (FOX)

GWS Giants v Port Adelaide at TBC, 3.10pm AEST (FOX)

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST (FOX)