Shannon Hurn of the Eagles looks dejected after a loss during round 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast premiership captain Shannon Hurn is in discussions to play on for a 17th season as he prepares to become the first Eagle to play 300 AFL games.

Hurn, who passed champion ruckman Dean Cox's club record of 290 games earlier this season, will become the third WA-based player to reach the milestone when the Eagles face Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday.

The understated 33-year-old, who remains a key player in the Eagles' backline, said he was proud and honoured to reach the milestone and was in "positive" discussions about continuing his career in 2022.

"Yes I do," Hurn said on Monday when asked if he wanted to play on next season.

"I'm enjoying playing footy and my body is going pretty well, so we'll have to wait and see, but the club has been pretty positive in that regard going forward.

"The club has always been great, especially when you get closer to the end of your career, with that open negotiation.

"It'll be one of those things where we keep seeing how the year progresses, but at the moment it is positive, which is great."

Shannon Hurn of the Eagles in action during round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Hurn, who was recruited with pick No.13 in the 2005 NAB AFL Draft, remained motivated by the prospect of more team success and passing on the lessons he had learned as part of two successful eras at West Coast.

Remaining level-headed had been one of the keys to his longevity, he said, with the hype of the week sitting a little uncomfortable as he addressed media in front of a custom logo for his milestone game.

"I understand the significance of it and for the club and the AFL," he said.

"It'll be great to be able to go out and play but the week after that will hopefully be 301 and people will forget about it.

"I'm naturally a little bit uncomfortable with it."

Hurn said his post-playing career was not set in stone, but he was interested in coaching and could pursue a job as an assistant when he eventually retires.

"I enjoy the teaching and coaching side of things, and I've got the farm back home that I really want to do at some particular point in time," he said.

"Between that I've just been trying a few different things. Agriculture, a little bit in finance as well.

"You've got to have an eye for the future, of course, but I don't want to get caught looking too far down the road and miss the enjoyment of football in my later career."

Copy link Link copied to clipboard First Goal Ever: Is Hurn's bomb the longest career-first strike we've seen? Good luck finding a purer kick to open your account than Shannon Hurn against the Lions in 2006

The defender said West Coast had turned a corner in the past two weeks with wins against Adelaide and St Kilda, adjusting the way they were defending and moving the ball.

Focusing on the basics and lifting their workrate had also been key, following heavy defeats to the Western Bulldogs and Sydney.

"That freedom and belief the players have got back," he said.

"It's not so much that it was lost, but when things aren't going well you don't want to do anything wrong and you tend to play safer footy.

"When you have a bit more freedom you attack then game and have a go. That's what we've done the last two weeks."