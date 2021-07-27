Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WITH just four rounds to go, a stack of AFL players are signing new deals to extend their contracts.

But there are plenty of others who aren't.

On this week's AFL Exchange, the team look at the players of intrigue who are yet to re-commit to their clubs beyond 2021.

Join Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge for the latest episode dissecting the big talking points out of round 19 and looking ahead to the race to finals.

In this episode …

2:35 – What did the weekend teach us about Carlton?

8:40 – Is this the Cats' flag to lose?

13:15 – Round 19 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee announcement

16:35 – R1 next year, who is captain and coach of Collingwood?

19:15 – Who are the players who have had stronger second halves of the year than their first?

25:00 – Who are some of the players we forget were delisted early in their careers?

27:50 – If you could choose one job in a footy department, what would it be?

29:45 – Hang on a second

34:00 – The players of intrigue who are yet to put pen to paper?

35:45 – The most obscure AFL-related things you collect?

37:50 – The random sub moments this season and also the players who could eke out another year because of the sub?