Lance Franklin is tackled by Luke Ryan the Swans-Dockers clash in round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY will front the Tribunal at 5pm AEST to challenge the one-match suspension offered to superstar Lance Franklin for striking.

Franklin was caught in a Luke Ryan tackle during the Swans' win at Metricon Stadium on Sunday when he flung back his left elbow, making clear contact to the Fremantle defender's head.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian assessed the striking action as careless conduct, high contact and medium impact, which drew an automatic one-game ban ahead of this weekend's clash against Essendon.

Is Buddy in trouble for this fiery elbow? A fired-up Lance Franklin may find himself in hot water for this contact on Luke Ryan

West Coast's Luke Shuey was fined for an elbow to Sydney star Callum Mills' head in a similar incident earlier this month.

Shuey was able to accept a $2000 fine as the incident was graded as careless conduct, high contact and low impact (compared to Franklin's high impact).

The Swans are likely to use that precedent in their submission if they choose to challenge Franklin's ban.

"Obviously there's some incidents earlier this year that will come into play, as well, that we'll consider," John Longmire said earlier on Tuesday.

Shuey says sorry after this reckless swing Luke Shuey immediately apologies for a wild swing on Callum Mills

It is not the first time Franklin has come under MRO scrutiny this season.

The 34-year-old star was fined $2000 for making forceful front-on contact with Port Adelaide's Jarrod Lienert last month.

Franklin is closing in on the 1000-goal milestone, having taken his tally to 983 with two majors against the Dockers.

A suspension would be a blow to his chances of getting there this season and would also be a hurdle for Sydney as they chase a top-four spot.

The Swans and Essendon will face off at the Gabba, with both clubs having been based temporarily in Queensland for the past fortnight.