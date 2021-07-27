Geelong's Gryan Miers is tackled against Richmond in R19, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG forward Gryan Miers faces a race against the clock to be fit in time for finals after fracturing his right fibula for a second time this season.

The 22-year-old only returned to the senior team in round 16 after missing the previous eight weeks due to a similar injury.

The latest setback was sustained after a knock to the previous site of his right fibula fracture in Sunday's 38-point win over Richmond at the MCG, but fortunately he does not require surgery.

"Gryan has been incredibly unlucky, with what appears a minor refracture of the previously healed bone," general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

"Our medical team have consulted with several specialists today and determined surgery will not be required.

"We expect Gryan to undergo a similar path to recovery as earlier in the season and are optimistic Gryan will play football again in 2021."

Prior to round seven this season, Miers had played 53 consecutive AFL games since his debut in the opening round of 2019.

Miers has played 57 games and kicked 58 goals for Geelong.