Dejected Collingwood players after their round 15 loss to Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on June 26, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary join all the dots on football's big issues.

- The traded draft pick set to embarrass Pies

- It's a rudderless club and salary issues remain

- The Buddy Tribunal decision unpacked

- No.1 priority for new footy boss is to clear up the MRO

- Suns able to convince a gun Victorian junior to head north

In this episode ...

0:30 – How Collingwood may finish last but not have the No.1 draft pick

2:29 – The impact of son of a legend Nick Daicos on Collingwood's trade strategy

5:48 – The Pies' list management team aren't out of the woods yet

8:47 – Should Lance Franklin have been suspended?

10:37 – The judicial system clearly needs to be reviewed

11:46 – Nat Fyfe's injury, out for the year

12:35 – The top two picks in the NAB AFLW Draft