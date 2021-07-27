FOR A particular group it can likely still trigger a shudder, while for others it remains a defining memory. Just the sight of the fixture and there it is, as vivid as anything that relates to any particular matchup in the game. Bulldogs, Adelaide. Jarman. The sequence that was born.

Across the footy landscape there are numerous matchups that evoke memories of famous incidents and yet perhaps none conjure an image quite so singular as the Dogs meeting the Crows, just as they do this weekend.

For almost a quarter of a century now, the 1997 preliminary final between these teams has stood as one of the game's great sliding doors moments: what heights might the Dogs have reached had the incredible not occurred? Would St Kilda’s drought have been broken? What could have North Melbourne’s late '90s run looked like? Could the entire competition have looked different going into the 2000s if not for Darren Jarman, the old final-eight system sticking around a while longer and generating an avalanche of alternative outcomes?

Instead, crunch goals sparked a quarter. A quarter sparked a comeback. A comeback sparked back-to-back premierships and the creation of a legend.

Those remarkable Adelaide triumphs in '97 and '98 were delivered at their pointy end almost exclusively by Jarman, the player who put together two of the most emphatic quarters anyone has ever played and who kickstarted it all in a fixture that now conjures images of only him.

How many players have put together a better finals stretch? A better top-end highlight reel? A better top-five moments?

The answer is probably not many.

Fantastic Five is a collection of highlight reels that celebrates some of the greatest and most spectacular players our game has seen. Once you enter the Fantastic Five rabbit-hole, you will be stuck there for a while.