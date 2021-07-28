STAR West Coast goalsneak Liam Ryan is expected to miss two weeks with a hamstring injury while Jack Redden and Jack Petruccelle are a chance to return for Saturday's clash with Collingwood at the MCG.

Ryan injured his left hamstring while kicking an early goal in last week's win over St Kilda.

Scans have revealed his issue is not a major injury and the Eagles hope he'll only miss two games.

Redden has missed three games with a hairline fracture in his leg, while Petruccelle missed the win over the Saints with a minor hamstring niggle.

Both will be put through their paces this week before a decision is made on their availability.

"(Redden) has made really good progress with his leg and feeling more comfortable with every session, so there's a possibility for this week," Eagles physiotherapist Mark Finucane told the club's website.

"(Petruccelle) in the game against Adelaide just pulled up a little bit tight with the hamstring, so we decided not to take the risk last week but we'll see how he progresses through training this week."

Key defender Tom Barrass will miss another week with a hamstring injury with skipper Luke Shuey (calf) listed as being one to two weeks away.

"Luke has started his running progressions, so a little bit slower to start with but now he's turned the corner he'll build his volume from where he's at now," Finucane said.

"Tom is going well and looking to do our final sign off from his hamstring strain later this week and hopefully to be available next week."