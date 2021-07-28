IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- How North Melbourne has turned it around
- Damien Hardwick went one game longer in a losing sequence to open his AFL career back in 2010
- The one player we're dying to see this weekend
- The Carlton review is winding up
- The All-Australian small forward debate: Who gets in?
- 'Spark' and X-factor aren't stats
In this episode ...
0:28 – How North Melbourne has turned its season around since round nine
2:55 – The young Roos worth getting excited about
4:22 – Nick Larkey’s 'meritorious' season carrying the forward line
6:28 – Ben Cunnington's health concerns, wish him all the best
7:47 – Charlie Curnow is back
8:34 – Damo's concerns for Curnow’s return to footy
10:08 – Why the Blues should be excited about Charlie
12:10 – Carlton's coaching review nearly complete
13:38 – Who will be the All-Australian small forwards?