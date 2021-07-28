AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- How North Melbourne has turned it around

- Damien Hardwick went one game longer in a losing sequence to open his AFL career back in 2010

- The one player we're dying to see this weekend

- The Carlton review is winding up

- The All-Australian small forward debate: Who gets in?

- 'Spark' and X-factor aren't stats

In this episode ...

0:28 – How North Melbourne has turned its season around since round nine

2:55 – The young Roos worth getting excited about

4:22 – Nick Larkey’s 'meritorious' season carrying the forward line

6:28 – Ben Cunnington's health concerns, wish him all the best

7:47 – Charlie Curnow is back

8:34 – Damo's concerns for Curnow’s return to footy

10:08 – Why the Blues should be excited about Charlie

12:10 – Carlton's coaching review nearly complete

13:38 – Who will be the All-Australian small forwards?