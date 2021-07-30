ST KILDA has suffered a blow ahead of its must-win game with Carlton, losing Paddy Ryder as a late change.

The ruckman will miss Friday night’s clash with an Achilles injury having been off the training track this week. He has been replaced by Paul Hunter.

Carlton will go in as selected, meaning key pair Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow have been locked in to face the Saints. The Blues have named Marc Murphy as the medical substitute, which will be his 298th AFL game.

After a disappointing loss against cellar-dwellers North Melbourne, the heat is firmly on Blues coach David Teague and his team amid an external review into the club's prolonged poor performance.

The Blues have won seven games this year, and sit in 13th spot on the ladder.

The Saints sit just one spot higher on the ladder with an 8-10 record, and must defeat the Blues to keep their very faint finals hopes alive.

St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

St Kilda: Paddy Ryder (Achilles) replaced in selected side by Paul Hunter

MEDICAL SUBS

St Kilda: Cooper Sharman

Carlton: Marc Murphy