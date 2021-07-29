THERE have been roars of celebrations that have been heard stretching across Essendon's Noosa headquarters this week.

It is the same roar that has been felt by Australians around the country as the nation's swimming team enjoy a dominant Tokyo Olympics.

Essendon, which has been based in Queensland for more than two weeks, is currently sharing the RACV Noosa Resort with the families of the Australian swimming team, whose joyous jubilations have been a key facet of the broadcast of the games so far and echoed around the globe.

Bombers coach Ben Rutten and a group at the club were asked to watch Wednesday's 4x200 men's final with the families, friends and loved ones of the swimmers known as 'PODS' –'Parents and Partners of Dolphin Swimmers'.

"It's been pretty cool. It probably took us a day or two to realise what was going on but we've got a lot of the families of the swimmers here," Rutten told AFL.com.au.

"That room where they watch all the swimming is next door to us so there's a lot of yahooing and cheering going on from there which is great. The energy coming out of there is fantastic, Dawn Fraser is there as well as some of the families.

"Yesterday we got invited in to watch the four by 200 men's final so we were in there amongst that which was pretty cool and they got home for a bronze in the end so that was pretty exciting."

The Australian 4x200 men's relay team included Kyle Chalmers, Alexander Graham, Zac Incerti and Tommy Neill.

With families unable to make it to Japan due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the swimming fraternity's families and friends have proved a channel aspect of Channel Seven's link between the pool and home.

And with Essendon sharing the resort with the group, Rutten, who is into his first year as Essendon's senior coach, said the inspiration for his players was right in front of them.

"We haven't touched on it too much [as a group] just yet but it is something that we could potentially use moving forward. Certainly it's good to see the energy and passion and work that their kids have put into achieving their dreams," he said.

"I think they've really enjoyed it too. Talking to a couple of the parents they've said they'd normally go over and typically be there but still wouldn't be all together like they are now, so some of them have really enjoyed that. Last night they got invited to Makepeace Island as well which is Richard Branson's Island just off Noosa so they went there for the night."

Essendon coach Ben Rutten speaks to his players during round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon jetted out of Victoria ahead of its most recent lockdown before facing North Melbourne in round 18. They shifted base to Noosa after beating the Roos before last week's loss to Greater Western Sydney. They are fixtured to face Sydney on Saturday night at Metricon Stadium and then return to Melbourne.

NRL champions Melbourne Storm are also in Noosa after relocating after Victoria's recent COVID-19 outbreak.