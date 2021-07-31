State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Sydney - POSTPONED

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Carlton - Saturday July 31, 12pm, Trevor Barker Beach Oval

Forgotten forward Mitch McGovern returned from injury to kick two goals and collect 15 disposals for Carlton in its 49-point VFL triumph over Sandringham.

Essendon tall Andrew Phillips also impressed, with the ruckman picking up 21 disposals, 27 hitouts and three goals in an entertaining battle with St Kilda tall Sam Alabakis.

Out-of-favour duo Sam Petrevski-Seton (30 disposals and a goal) and Lachie Fogarty (27 touches and 12 tackles) won plenty of the ball, while injury-plagued youngster Brodie Kemp won 14 disposals and eight marks.

Mitch McGovern in action for Carlton against Sandringham's Sam Alabakis. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Box Hill Hawks - Saturday July 31, 12.05pm, Holden Centre

Defender Tom Wilson impressed for Collingwood in the VFL against Box Hill, kicking a goal from 24 touches as the Pies went down by 63 points.

Ruckman Max Lynch impressed with 25 hitouts and two goals.

Fellow ruck Mason Cox won 19 hitouts of his own, while also kicking 1.1.

Draftee Reef McInnes won a team-high nine clearances and collected 15 disposals.

Midfielder Brayden Sier kicked the first goal of the game but then suffered an ankle injury and sat out the rest of the game.

Mason Cox celebrates a goal against Box Hill in round 16 of the VFL. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Aspley v Essendon - POSTPONED

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v South Fremantle, Saturday July 31, 2.10pm, David Grays Arena

Out-of-favour defender Reece Conca was the only Fremantle player to run out for Peel Thunder on Saturday, after he opted out of the Dockers' quarantine bubble this week.

Conca was solid with 16 disposals, four tackles and a behind in a poor showing from the Thunder, which went down to South Fremantle by 116 points.

Reece Conca reacts during the clash against Gold Coast in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Southport - POSTPONED

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Box Hill Hawks - Saturday July 31, 12.05pm, Holden Centre

Youngster Oliver Hanrahan put in an impressive performance in the VFL on Saturday, starring with 35 touches, nine clearances and a goal in Box Hill’s 63-point win over Collingwood.

Another youngster Jai Newcombe also won nine clearances, to go with 22 disposals in an impressive display.

Up forward, Emerson Jeka dominated with 4.2, while mid-season draftee Jackson Callow booted 2.3.

Big man Jonathon Ceglar finished with 18 hitouts, six clearances and 19 disposals.

Yeah, that was good. Really, really good. We mastered the breeze to kick 9.2 in the last, keep the Pies scoreless and run out 63-point winners!



Goals: Greene 5, Jeka 4, Phillips, Callow 2, Morris, Mitchell, Hanrahan, Pepper, Morrison pic.twitter.com/A99971bzfA — Box Hill Hawks (@BoxHillHawks) July 31, 2021

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Footscray - Saturday July 31, 1.05pm, Casey Fields

Veteran midfielder Nathan Jones put his hand up for a senior recall by winning 29 disposals and five clearances as the Casey Demons fell to a 37-point loss to Footscray.

Mid-season draftee Kye Declase also stood out with 27 touches, while fringe players Oskar Baker (20 disposals and a goal) and Jay Lockhart (16 possessions) won plenty of the ball.

Veteran defender Neville Jetta contributed 13 disposals and five marks in yet another polished display down back.

FT: Not the best performance after quarter time.



Casey 10.9.69 Def By Footscray 16.10.106

Goals: Grey 3, White 2, Ellison, Declase, Baker, Jones, Bedford

Pos: Jones 28, Declase 27, Munro 27 pic.twitter.com/3sqSxgQ7mU — Casey Demons (@CaseyDemonsFC) July 31, 2021

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Port Melbourne - Saturday July 31, 12pm, Arden Street Oval

The NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft's No.1 pick Jacob Edwards kicked the sealer from 50m against the breeze as North Melbourne's VFL side defeated Port Melbourne by 17 points.

Edwards finished with six disposals, four marks, two hitouts and a goal in his first match for the Kangaroos, with fellow young tall Charlie Comben also impressing with 11 disposals, five marks and two goals.

Out-of-favour youngster Charlie Lazzaro stood out with 24 disposals and a goal, while defenders Patrick Walker (20 touches and a goal) and Aiden Bonar (19 possessions) were also prominent.

A great team performance from all the boys. Good to be back on the winners list.



Charlie Lazzaro had 24 touches and a goal, while Charlie Comben chipped in with 2 goals of his own.



Harry Jones had a game-high 29 touches.



Game in Review coming soon. pic.twitter.com/2fnKc51lLi — North Melbourne VFL (@NorthVFL) July 31, 2021

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Richmond - Sunday August 1, 2.05pm, Gabba

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Carlton - Saturday July 31, 12pm, Trevor Barker Beach Oval

Former Swan Dan Hannebery got through another VFL game unscathed, contributing 18 disposals and a goal during Sandringham's 49-point loss at home to Carlton.

Fellow veteran James Frawley (19 touches and seven marks) also made a strong contribution, while highly rated youngster Nick Coffield managed 17 disposals and a goal.

Youngster Jack Bytel was Sandringham's leading ball-winner with 28 disposals, while Irishman Darragh Joyce also impressed with 23 touches and a goal.

Dan Hannebery in action for Sandringham against Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Sydney - POSTPONED

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Perth v West Coast - Saturday July 31, 2.10pm, Mineral Resources Park

Former Lion Alex Witherden starred for the Eagles in the WAFL on Saturday, racking up a game-high 40 disposals and taking 11 marks in West Coast’s 56-point win over Perth.

Also starring for the Eagles was youngster Jarrod Brander, who collected 33 touches and took 13 marks.

Defender Jackson Nelson impressed with 24 touches and a goal, while Luke Foley kicked a goal from 19 touches.

Big man Nathan Vardy kicked 2.1 to go with 38 hitouts.

FULL TIME: EAGLES WIN 2 IN A ROW!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lt66R83lrb — West Coast Eagles WAFL (@EaglesWafl) July 31, 2021

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Footscray - Saturday July 31, 1.05pm, Casey Fields

Father-son prospect Rhylee West provided a timely reminder of his ability by collecting 27 disposals and booting three goals as Footscray came from behind to defeat the Casey Demons by 37 points.

Small forwards Ben Cavarra and Lachlan McNeil also booted three goals apiece as the Dogs won for a 10th straight time in the VFL this season, while utility Will Hayes was the leading ball-winner with 31 touches and nine marks.

Speedster Laitham Vandermeer collected 16 disposals and a goal in his first game back from injury, while Western Bulldogs vice-captain Mitch Wallis had 15 touches and seven clearances.