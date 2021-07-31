MUCH like a parent, an AFL coach can't admit to having favourites.

But the more a coach tries to hide it, the more the players will try to call out who those favourites are.

At Greater Western Sydney, there is a growing belief that coach Leon Cameron’s current favourite players are Brent Daniels and Harry Perryman.

It is easy to guess why Cameron might have warmed to Daniels and Perryman, as they're both emerging talents who add a spark in the midfield and polish at opposite ends of the field.

Cameron surely also appreciates that Daniels has a knack for kicking crucial goals.

Brent Daniels helps Harry Perryman celebrate a Giants goal. Picture: AFL Photo

The 171cm forward is part of Giants folklore for storming away from Brisbane defender Alex Witherden to slot a right-foot checkside goal that put his team three points in front with two minutes remaining in a 2019 Semi Final.

Daniels' late goal against Essendon last week wasn’t quite as important but his right-foot dribbling snap did seal the victory and the Giants' return to the top-eight.

"I do feel like I can play well in big moments of games," Daniels told AFL.com.au.

"It's not something I really think about but as a kid I always loved a challenge and throwing myself in the deep end, so it doesn't really phase me too much. I don't feel like I do anything different when the game is on the line, it's just the will to win and wanting my teammates to win with me.

"My goalkicking probably hasn't been the best part of my game over the last four years but it's good to put myself in positions to have that impact and kick goals. I was just happy it went in."

GWS coach Leon Cameron talks with Brent Daniels after round five, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniels might be comfortable stepping up in big moments but he has had moments of doubt this season as he experienced soft-tissue injuries for the first time.

He strained a hamstring in the pre-season that sidelined him for a month, returning to play in round two and starting to rediscover some of his best form when he re-injured the same hamstring early in the round seven win over Adelaide.

The zippy forward said he has found it difficult to deal with a season disrupted by injury but was back to his energetic and explosive best in the second half against the Bombers.

"I got back earlier in the year and wasn't playing the footy I wanted, and that was probably just through not having any confidence in my legs and then I got injured again anyway," Daniels said.

"I've started speaking to our psych a little bit, it's probably something that I've neglected just through being a country kid. The main thing for me was to understand that it's natural to have thoughts about your hamstring or other injuries.

"But over the last three or four weeks I've found a little more continuity and I think my form is trending in the right direction."

The 22-year-old was a star midfielder in his junior years but has mostly played in the forward half at the Giants since being selected with pick No.27 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft.

Brent Daniels and Stephen Coniglio after the 2019 Grand Final.

Daniels has started to attend more centre bounces this season, to add a point of difference to the Giants' core onball group of Josh Kelly, Jacob Hopper, Callan Ward, Tim Taranto and Tom Green, then push forward once play is underway.

He may or may not be a favourite of the Giants' coach but former captain Ward is a paid-up member of the Daniels Fan Club and rates what his teammate adds in the middle of the field.

"I love playing with 'Binga', especially in the midfield," Ward said.

"He's really quick on his feet. I struggle with guys who are light and quick on their feet, so to have him on my side is awesome because I know other teams will struggle playing on him.

"He's super smart too. In terms of thinking about his footy, how he can help his teammates and how he can get the best out of himself, he's one of our best along with Toby Greene."