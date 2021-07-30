HAWTHORN’S controversial coaching succession plan has embarrassingly exploded, with the Hawks ending their 17-season arrangement with four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson.

Just three weeks after Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett revealed his board had struck a deal to have Sam Mitchell replace Clarkson after the completion of the 2022 season, the club on Thursday night, in a crisis outcome, conceded the arrangement could not work.



Mitchell and a jovial Clarkson presented a united front when they faced the media on Friday afternoon, with Clarkson saying the time was right for a new era at Hawthorn.

"It’s my view the footy club needs to free itself from my shadow," he said.

"We've come to the realisation that this footy club needed some fresh air from 2022 onwards.

"I’m going to step aside from coaching the Hawthorn footy club at the end of this year.

"I've had my time in the sun, and I've had a blast."

It is believed Clarkson will be paid out in full, an amount tallying more than $1 million for the 2022 season.

Clarkson’s toxic relationships with both Hawks president Jeff Kennett and CEO Justin Reeves, who had his contract extended to the end of 2026 in the same period that Clarkson was told he wasn’t required after 2022, has contributed heavily to the decision this week.

Incredibly, at the time of announcing the succession plan, both Clarkson, who led the Hawks to the 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015 premierships, and Mitchell conceded they had spent a mere 20 minutes discussing how their future arrangements would work. pic here

Sam Mitchell, Jeff Kennett and Alastair Clarkson at the succession plan announcement on July 6, 2021. Picture: hawthornfc.com.au

Only last Friday, Clarkson referred to personal tragedies in explaining that he would be honouring the final year of his contract at Hawthorn.

Both Clarkson and Mitchell have repeatedly denied reports of a rift since the succession plan announcement.

"I probably shouldn't say it on radio, but I kind of get a bit pissed off with people saying that," Mitchell told SEN last Wednesday

"I've worked with Clarko for nearly 20 years and the fact that people would say that I'm trying to push him out is disrespectful to both of us because we've had a working relationship for such a long period of time."

Alastair Clarkson and Sam Mitchell after winning the 2008 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Clarkson's next step is unclear but he has previously been linked to the vacant Collingwood coaching position, while he could tempt Carlton to make a call on under-fire coach David Teague, amid the Blues' external review into their football department.

Clarkson took the coaching reins at Hawthorn in 2005. Mitchell played in all four flags during his reign.

Clarkson's Friday morning press conference was postponed. - with AAP