BRISBANE recruit Nakia Cockatoo will play his first game for the club after being selected to face Hawthorn on Sunday.

After being the unused medical substitute last week, Cockatoo has won a place inside the starting 22 for the Lions' trip to Tasmania, with Deven Robertson making way for the Lions.

The former Cat, who has had an injury-riddled career, has played two games since the end of 2017 and crossed to the club at the end of last season and has battled more hamstring woes this year.

Greater Western Sydney will regain superstar Toby Greene and give a debut to James Peatling for its clash with Port Adelaide, while Port Adelaide has recalled Orazio Fantasia from injury.

Dion Prestia is back from a hamstring injury to take on Fremantle at Optus Stadium as Richmond's finals hopes hang in the balance, while Marlion Pickett has made way.

The Dockers have been dealt a serious blow with injuries, with gun trio Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters and Alex Pearce all ruled out.

Josh Treacy, Joel Western and Tobe Watson have been included in the side.

Meanwhile, Geelong has made a late change for its clash with North Melbourne on Saturday with defender Mark O'Connor out with knee soreness.

Nathan Kreuger has been included to make his AFL debut, with the athletic 196cm defender to face the Kangaroos.

Saturday, July 31



Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Wood, J.Dunkley

Out: E.Richards (concussion), A.Keath (hamstring), T.Duryea (managed)

Last week's sub: Scott (replaced Keath)

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, J.Rowe

Out: D.Mackay (medi-sub), L.Sholl (omitted), B.Frampton (omitted)

Last week's sub: Mackay (replaced Murphy)

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.15pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: R.Tarrant, E.Ford, J.Mahony

Out: S.Atley (omitted), T.Thomas (concussion), C.Zurhaar (shoulder), B.Cunnington (managed)

Last week's sub: Polec (replaced Phillips)

GEELONG

In: N.Kreuger, S.Higgins

Out: L.Henderson (injured), M.O'Connor (knee), G.Miers (leg)

New: Nathan Kreuger

Last week's sub: Narkle (replaced Selwood)

Gold Coast v Melbourne at Metricon Stadium, 3.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Farrar, J.Jeffrey, D.MacPherson, Z.Smith

Out: I.Rankine (omitted), C.Graham (omitted), R.Atkins (omitted), O.Markov (hamstring), W.Brodie (medi-sub)

New: Joel Jeffrey

Last week's sub: Brodie (replaced Markov)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Bowey

Out: M.Hibberd (omitted), J.Jordon (omitted)

New: Jake Bowey

Last week's sub: Sparrow (unused)

Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe, W.Hoskin-Elliott, C.Mayne, J.Thomas

Out: N.Murphy (omitted), A.Tohill (omitted), C.Poulter (omitted), S.Pendlebury (leg fracture), M.Cox (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Cox (replaced Pendlebury)

WEST COAST

In: J.Redden, J.Petruccelle

Out: L.Ryan (hamstring), M.Hutchings (omitted), J.Brander (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Brander (replaced Ryan)

Essendon v Sydney at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: A.Francis, K.Langford, D.Clarke

Out: C.Hooker (omitted), B.Ham (omitted), D.Zaharakis (omitted), M.Guelfi (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Guelfi (unused)

SYDNEY

In: H.Cunningham, C.Mills

Out: J.Rowbottom (omitted), B.Ronke (omitted), H.McLean (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: McLean (unused)

Sunday, August 1

Hawthorn v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: C.Nash

Out: J.Cousins (hamstring), J.Koschitzke (rested)

Last week's sub: Burgoyne (unused)

BRISBANE

In: None

Out: D.Robertson (omitted)

Last week's sub: Cockatoo (unused)

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 3.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, J.Peatling

Out: A.Kennedy (hamstring), T.Bruhn (omitted), J.Riccardi (medi-sub)

New: James Peatling

Last week's sub: Riccardi (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: O.Fantasia

Out: B.Woodcock (omitted), S.Mayes (omitted)

Last week's sub: Mayes (unused)

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.Treacy, J.Western, T.Watson

Out: A.Pearce (concussion), N.Fyfe (shoulder), M.Walters (hamstring), C.Blakely (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Blakely (replaced Nat Fyfe)

RICHMOND

In: D.Prestia

Out: M.Pickett (managed), J.Caddy (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Caddy (unused)