BRISBANE recruit Nakia Cockatoo will play his first game for the club after being selected to face Hawthorn on Sunday.
After being the unused medical substitute last week, Cockatoo has won a place inside the starting 22 for the Lions' trip to Tasmania, with Deven Robertson making way for the Lions.
The former Cat, who has had an injury-riddled career, has played two games since the end of 2017 and crossed to the club at the end of last season and has battled more hamstring woes this year.
Greater Western Sydney will regain superstar Toby Greene and give a debut to James Peatling for its clash with Port Adelaide, while Port Adelaide has recalled Orazio Fantasia from injury.
Dion Prestia is back from a hamstring injury to take on Fremantle at Optus Stadium as Richmond's finals hopes hang in the balance, while Marlion Pickett has made way.
The Dockers have been dealt a serious blow with injuries, with gun trio Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters and Alex Pearce all ruled out.
Josh Treacy, Joel Western and Tobe Watson have been included in the side.
Meanwhile, Geelong has made a late change for its clash with North Melbourne on Saturday with defender Mark O'Connor out with knee soreness.
Nathan Kreuger has been included to make his AFL debut, with the athletic 196cm defender to face the Kangaroos.
Saturday, July 31
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.20pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: E.Wood, J.Dunkley
Out: E.Richards (concussion), A.Keath (hamstring), T.Duryea (managed)
Last week's sub: Scott (replaced Keath)
ADELAIDE
In: N.Murray, J.Rowe
Out: D.Mackay (medi-sub), L.Sholl (omitted), B.Frampton (omitted)
Last week's sub: Mackay (replaced Murphy)
North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.15pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: R.Tarrant, E.Ford, J.Mahony
Out: S.Atley (omitted), T.Thomas (concussion), C.Zurhaar (shoulder), B.Cunnington (managed)
Last week's sub: Polec (replaced Phillips)
GEELONG
In: N.Kreuger, S.Higgins
Out: L.Henderson (injured), M.O'Connor (knee), G.Miers (leg)
New: Nathan Kreuger
Last week's sub: Narkle (replaced Selwood)
Gold Coast v Melbourne at Metricon Stadium, 3.10pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: J.Farrar, J.Jeffrey, D.MacPherson, Z.Smith
Out: I.Rankine (omitted), C.Graham (omitted), R.Atkins (omitted), O.Markov (hamstring), W.Brodie (medi-sub)
New: Joel Jeffrey
Last week's sub: Brodie (replaced Markov)
MELBOURNE
In: J.Bowey
Out: M.Hibberd (omitted), J.Jordon (omitted)
New: Jake Bowey
Last week's sub: Sparrow (unused)
Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Howe, W.Hoskin-Elliott, C.Mayne, J.Thomas
Out: N.Murphy (omitted), A.Tohill (omitted), C.Poulter (omitted), S.Pendlebury (leg fracture), M.Cox (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Cox (replaced Pendlebury)
WEST COAST
In: J.Redden, J.Petruccelle
Out: L.Ryan (hamstring), M.Hutchings (omitted), J.Brander (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Brander (replaced Ryan)
Essendon v Sydney at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: A.Francis, K.Langford, D.Clarke
Out: C.Hooker (omitted), B.Ham (omitted), D.Zaharakis (omitted), M.Guelfi (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Guelfi (unused)
SYDNEY
In: H.Cunningham, C.Mills
Out: J.Rowbottom (omitted), B.Ronke (omitted), H.McLean (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: McLean (unused)
Sunday, August 1
Hawthorn v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: C.Nash
Out: J.Cousins (hamstring), J.Koschitzke (rested)
Last week's sub: Burgoyne (unused)
BRISBANE
In: None
Out: D.Robertson (omitted)
Last week's sub: Cockatoo (unused)
Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 3.10pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Greene, J.Peatling
Out: A.Kennedy (hamstring), T.Bruhn (omitted), J.Riccardi (medi-sub)
New: James Peatling
Last week's sub: Riccardi (unused)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: O.Fantasia
Out: B.Woodcock (omitted), S.Mayes (omitted)
Last week's sub: Mayes (unused)
Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: J.Treacy, J.Western, T.Watson
Out: A.Pearce (concussion), N.Fyfe (shoulder), M.Walters (hamstring), C.Blakely (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Blakely (replaced Nat Fyfe)
RICHMOND
In: D.Prestia
Out: M.Pickett (managed), J.Caddy (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Caddy (unused)