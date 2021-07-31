TOM ATKINS is out of Geelong's side for its clash against North Melbourne in Tasmania on Saturday afternoon, with Zach Guthrie coming into the side.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs will be looking to solidify its top-four standing when it takes on Adelaide at Mars Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Crows have only played in Ballarat on one other occasion, and will be hoping for a vastly different outcome to that hefty loss in 2019.

Currently, the Dogs are sitting pretty at the top of the ladder after seeing off fellow premiership fancy Melbourne last week.

They've only dropped four games, while the Crows sit in 15th spot on the ladder with a 6-12 record.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R20: Western Bulldogs v Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Crows at Mars Stadium

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.20pm

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Patrick Lipinksi

Adelaide: David Mackay

BULLDOGS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.15pm

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Nil

Geelong: Tom Atkins replaced in selected side by Zach Guthrie

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Shaun Atley

Geelong: Jordan Clark

KANGAROOS v CATS Follow it LIVE