Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Collingwood: Nathan Murphy
West Coast: Mark Hutchings

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.15pm

LATE CHANGES
North Melbourne: Nil
Geelong: Tom Atkins replaced in selected side by Zach Guthrie

MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Shaun Atley
Geelong: Jordan Clark

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.20pm

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Patrick Lipinksi
Adelaide: David Mackay

