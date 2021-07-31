TOM ATKINS is out of Geelong's side for its clash against North Melbourne in Tasmania on Saturday afternoon, with Zach Guthrie coming into the side.
Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs will be looking to solidify its top-four standing when it takes on Adelaide at Mars Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Crows have only played in Ballarat on one other occasion, and will be hoping for a vastly different outcome to that hefty loss in 2019.
Currently, the Dogs are sitting pretty at the top of the ladder after seeing off fellow premiership fancy Melbourne last week.
They've only dropped four games, while the Crows sit in 15th spot on the ladder with a 6-12 record.
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.20pm
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Patrick Lipinksi
Adelaide: David Mackay
North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.15pm
LATE CHANGES
North Melbourne: Nil
Geelong: Tom Atkins replaced in selected side by Zach Guthrie
MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Shaun Atley
Geelong: Jordan Clark
