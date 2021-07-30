Toby Greene leads the Giants up the race ahead of the R16 clash with Melbourne in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney's Toby Greene is ready to be unleashed as part of a menacing three-headed monster after missing the past two matches while completing a period of isolation.

The superstar forward will come straight back into the line-up to take on Port Adelaide after completing a period of isolation since his exposure to a Tier 2 site in Melbourne and continuing to train hard during his time away from the club.

Matt de Boer, Kieren Briggs and Jake Stein were also in isolation with Greene until the four players were able to meet up with their teammates on Wednesday and join in training as normal for the rest of the week.

Greene will also lead the Giants, the 12th time he has done so this season, after captain Stephen Coniglio was again ruled out with soreness in the big toe that was reconstructed earlier this year.

"Toby coming back in this week will give us a huge boost. He's been playing at All-Australian level this year, he's been awesome and gives us a different look because he can play tall or small," fellow forward Harry Himmelberg told AFL.com.au.

"He wasn't too happy about being locked up for a couple of weeks. He's probably the last bloke that you want to lock up and then unleash but it'll be good to have him back and see what he can do.

"He's a very hard trainer and along with Matt de Boer, who's another competitive bloke, the four of them were training really hard just to keep busy, so they're fired up and ready to go."

The Giants will be hoping that with Greene's return, Himmelberg's reliability and the recent addition of prized recruit Jesse Hogan that they will have an imposing three-headed monster to terrify rivals during their attack on the top eight over the next month.

The plan for a formidable forward line has worked well this season when Greene, Himmelberg and Hogan have lined up together, as they have combined for an average of seven goals a game.

But the potent trio has only been united three times and is yet to play in consecutive matches to develop the understanding and cohesion of the most imposing forward 50 combinations.

GWS' Harry Himmelberg and Toby Greene celebrate a goal against the Bulldogs in R6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

They will be together again for the clash with the Power on Sunday when Greene returns, Hogan continues his first stretch of games for the Giants and Himmelberg runs out for his 100th match.

"It has been hard getting us all together with Jesse having a couple of injuries throughout the year and Toby missing a few too, so we haven't been able to get the continuity that comes from working together," Himmelberg said.

"The more continuity you can get as a forward group the quicker you can figure out where guys like to lead, when and where to block for each other, all that forward craft.

"It's something you can build a bit in training but properly familiarising yourself with your teammates can only really come when you have the real intensity of a game."

Himmelberg has been a focal point in the Giants' forward line since 2018 and is now having arguably his most consistent season with 25 goals and averaging career-highs for contested marks and goal assists.

The GWS Academy graduate missed out on being drafted at his first attempt but impressed in the Giants' NEAFL team the following season and was taken at pick No.16 in the 2015 NAB AFL Draft.

GWS forward Harry Himmelberg celebrates a goal against Sydney in R18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The 25-year-old credits both the early draft disappointment and being thrown into the forward line in the 2017 preliminary final against Richmond for setting him on a path to play his 100th match this week.

"I feel very privileged to be in the position I am and to get to 100 games. Just being drafted was a big win, after missing out in my top-age year," Himmelberg said.

"The first time I got thrown into the forward line was a bit unexpected, I hadn't played forward much and if I had it was as a defensive forward. I was lucky enough to get on the end of a few that day and that kickstarted the belief that I could match it at the top level.

"I still remember that prelim well, I was just playing off adrenaline the whole day, I didn't think about it too much or anything like that but that's when I probably play my best footy."