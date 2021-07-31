MELBOURNE will dust itself off after a crazy day of travelling to take on Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium from 12.10pm AEST.

The match, initially fixtured for Metricon Stadium on Saturday afternoon, was relocated to Melbourne due to Queensland's last-minute lockdown, and will now be part of a double-header at the venue.

Greater Western Sydney's date with Port Adelaide – fixtured for Metricon Stadium on Sunday at 6.10pm AEST – will remain in the same timeslot and also be played at Marvel.

The Demons departed from Victoria on Saturday morning bound for the Gold Coast, only to be told they would be returning home for the match on Sunday while still in the air. After a quick re-fuel, they arrived back in Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.

The Demons had been planning to fly direct from Queensland to Perth on Saturday afternoon after their match against the Suns in order to quarantine for seven days in WA before facing West Coast in round 21 on Saturday night.

Melbourne has only had one win from its last four outings and is in desperate need to get its campaign back on track and stay in touch with ladder leaders Western Bulldogs and Geelong.

James Jordon and Michael Hibberd have been dropped, while small forward Jake Bowey will make his debut. Gold Coast made a massive statement by axing young star Izak Rankine and recruit Rory Atkins.

Ruckman Zac Smith comes into the Suns team to take on Mx Gawn, and Darcy Macpherson, Jy Farrar and debutant Joel Jeffrey have also been named.