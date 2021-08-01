Essendon v Sydney at the MCG, 3.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Essendon: Brayden Ham
Sydney: Dylan Stephens
Hawthorn v Brisbane at University of Tasmania Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Damon Greaves
Brisbane: Keidean Coleman
Gold Coast v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 12.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Gold Coast: Will Brodie
Melbourne: James Jordon
Remaining matches
Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 6.10pm AEST