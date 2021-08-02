IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after a massive round of football.
- All the fallout from West Coast and Brisbane's losses
- Adam Simpson has to own this slump: That performance was humiliating
- The race for the eight: They are limping to the line
- What's next for Clarko? He's still the master
In this episode ...
0:31 – The Lions' form unpacked
2:19 –Eric Hipwood’s absence is being felt
4:06 – West Coast’s 'humiliating' loss
8:09 – 'No one wants that last spot in the eight'. Do we need a top six finals system?
9:53 – Carlton's resurrection
12:51 – Should Clarko remain with the Hawks for the last three weeks of the season?
14:51 – 'Disgraceful… embarrassing': Why Hawthorn fans are so unhappy
16:56 – The board and Jeff Kennett have to answer to the fans
19:02 – Fixturing mayhem