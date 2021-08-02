IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 20 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Note: These stats can now be found in the latest update of the AFL Live Official App
St Kilda v Carlton
Centre bounces: 32
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Steele
|
162
|
85%
|
26
|
81%
|
Rowan Marshall
|
139
|
81%
|
26
|
81%
|
Luke Dunstan
|
90
|
77%
|
20
|
63%
|
Zak Jones
|
124
|
71%
|
20
|
63%
|
Brad Crouch
|
86
|
82%
|
13
|
41%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
80
|
84%
|
12
|
38%
|
Paul Hunter
|
36
|
69%
|
6
|
19%
|
Jack Higgins
|
88
|
80%
|
3
|
9%
|
Hunter Clark
|
52
|
69%
|
1
|
3%
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
70
|
79%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Hunter Clark 1 (1), Liam Connolly 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1), Jimmy Webster 1 (0).
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
96
|
85%
|
26
|
81%
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
109
|
82%
|
22
|
69%
|
Paddy Dow
|
87
|
86%
|
21
|
66%
|
Jack Silvagni
|
126
|
85%
|
20
|
63%
|
Sam Walsh
|
108
|
89%
|
19
|
59%
|
Zac Fisher
|
71
|
77%
|
11
|
34%
|
Tom De Koning
|
13
|
19%
|
8
|
25%
|
Jack Martin
|
62
|
77%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jacob Weitering 3 (3), Nic Newman 2 (2), Adam Saad 2 (2), Liam Stocker 1 (1), Lachie Plowman 1 (1).
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide
Centre bounces: 27
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Bailey Smith
|
118
|
85%
|
22
|
81%
|
Tim English
|
105
|
87%
|
20
|
74%
|
Jack Macrae
|
81
|
84%
|
19
|
70%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
106
|
82%
|
14
|
52%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
75
|
83%
|
14
|
52%
|
Josh Dunkley
|
53
|
75%
|
11
|
41%
|
Josh Bruce
|
68
|
87%
|
5
|
19%
|
Mitch Hannan
|
69
|
78%
|
2
|
7%
|
Riley Garcia
|
76
|
73%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (5), Caleb Daniel 3 (3), .
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
129
|
94%
|
25
|
93%
|
Rory Laird
|
104
|
76%
|
21
|
78%
|
Ben Keays
|
69
|
82%
|
21
|
78%
|
Rory Sloane
|
65
|
79%
|
19
|
70%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
70
|
72%
|
11
|
41%
|
Sam Berry
|
34
|
70%
|
9
|
33%
|
Elliott Himmelberg
|
55
|
81%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Andrew McPherson 5 (5), Chayce Jones 3 (1), Brodie Smith 3 (2), Tom Doedee 2 (1), Rory Sloane 1 (1), Nick Murray 1 (1).
North Melbourne v Geelong
Centre bounces: 18
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
106
|
81%
|
15
|
83%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
91
|
80%
|
14
|
78%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
70
|
86%
|
12
|
67%
|
Jed Anderson
|
65
|
75%
|
10
|
56%
|
Will Phillips
|
57
|
74%
|
7
|
39%
|
Tristan Xerri
|
25
|
79%
|
6
|
33%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
81
|
78%
|
4
|
22%
|
Curtis Taylor
|
81
|
71%
|
4
|
22%
Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 7 (7), Jack ZIebell 6 (5), Curtis Taylor 1 (0).
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Joel Selwood
|
92
|
74%
|
15
|
83%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
67
|
79%
|
14
|
78%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
72
|
69%
|
14
|
78%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
25
|
84%
|
9
|
50%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
119
|
62%
|
8
|
44%
|
Quinton Narkle
|
64
|
78%
|
6
|
33%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
85
|
77%
|
4
|
22%
|
Shaun Higgins
|
85
|
88%
|
1
|
6%
|
Sam Menegola
|
81
|
71%
|
1
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 4 (3), Isaac Smith 1 (1), Nathan Kreuger 1 (1).
Collingwood v West Coast
Centre bounces: 24
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Taylor Adams
|
115
|
82%
|
20
|
83%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
125
|
81%
|
20
|
83%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
129
|
83%
|
20
|
83%
|
Finlay Macrae
|
59
|
67%
|
16
|
67%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
114
|
83%
|
15
|
63%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
51
|
86%
|
4
|
17%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
86
|
78%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 5 (2), Braydon Maynard 2 (2), Jack Crisp 2 (1).
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Elliot Yeo
|
59
|
81%
|
20
|
83%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
68
|
77%
|
20
|
83%
|
Tim Kelly
|
67
|
83%
|
18
|
75%
|
Jack Redden
|
70
|
80%
|
14
|
58%
|
Dom Sheed
|
84
|
83%
|
13
|
54%
|
Oscar Allen
|
43
|
78%
|
4
|
17%
|
Connor West
|
57
|
79%
|
4
|
17%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
103
|
86%
|
3
|
13%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 4 (4), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2).
Gold Coast v Melbourne
Centre bounces: 26
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Touk Miller
|
135
|
83%
|
23
|
88%
|
Zac Smith
|
38
|
75%
|
19
|
73%
|
Matt Rowell
|
70
|
68%
|
13
|
50%
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
119
|
76%
|
12
|
46%
|
David Swallow
|
103
|
82%
|
10
|
38%
|
Noah Anderson
|
80
|
82%
|
8
|
31%
|
Darcy MacPherson
|
59
|
74%
|
7
|
27%
|
Chris Burgess
|
58
|
85%
|
7
|
27%
|
Sam Flanders
|
64
|
78%
|
5
|
19%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 13 (10), Wil Powell 4 (3), Jack Bowes 2 (1), David Swallow 1 (1).
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
110
|
88%
|
23
|
88%
|
Jack Viney
|
64
|
78%
|
17
|
65%
|
Christian Petracca
|
136
|
89%
|
17
|
65%
|
Max Gawn
|
109
|
83%
|
16
|
62%
|
Tom Sparrow
|
65
|
73%
|
13
|
50%
|
Luke Jackson
|
95
|
77%
|
10
|
38%
|
James Harmes
|
105
|
77%
|
4
|
15%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
76
|
79%
|
2
|
8%
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
92
|
76%
|
1
|
4%
|
James Jordon
|
8
|
22%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6).
Hawthorn v Brisbane
Centre bounces: 30
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
146
|
81%
|
25
|
83%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
128
|
83%
|
23
|
77%
|
James Worpel
|
106
|
85%
|
19
|
63%
|
Ned Reeves
|
85
|
75%
|
16
|
53%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
53
|
81%
|
14
|
47%
|
Conor Nash
|
95
|
80%
|
14
|
47%
|
Chad Wingard
|
147
|
81%
|
9
|
30%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Scrimshaw 4 (2), Blake Hardwick 2 (1), Shaun Burgoune 1 (1), Lachlan Bramble 1 (1).
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
94
|
82%
|
26
|
87%
|
Lachie Neale
|
75
|
75%
|
23
|
77%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
153
|
83%
|
17
|
57%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
132
|
84%
|
16
|
53%
|
Jarrod Berry
|
45
|
63%
|
12
|
40%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
109
|
78%
|
9
|
30%
|
Zac Bailey
|
58
|
82%
|
9
|
30%
|
Tom Fullarton
|
66
|
76%
|
4
|
13%
|
Charlie Cameron
|
50
|
86%
|
3
|
10%
|
Joe Daniher
|
53
|
94%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (6), Grant Birchall 1 (1), Brandon Starcevich 1 (0).
Essendon v Sydney
Centre bounces: 37
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Darcy Parish
|
97
|
86%
|
31
|
84%
|
Zach Merrett
|
142
|
85%
|
31
|
84%
|
Sam Draper
|
67
|
79%
|
31
|
84%
|
Jake Stringer
|
91
|
86%
|
25
|
68%
|
Dylan Shiel
|
75
|
65%
|
17
|
46%
|
Peter Wright
|
65
|
83%
|
6
|
16%
|
Kyle Langford
|
95
|
79%
|
4
|
11%
|
Will Snelling
|
59
|
89%
|
2
|
5%
|
Archie Perkins
|
17
|
61%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Dyson Heppell 2 (2), Nick Hind 1 (1).
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
71
|
86%
|
33
|
89%
|
Callum Mills
|
152
|
81%
|
29
|
78%
|
Luke Parker
|
94
|
73%
|
26
|
70%
|
Justin McInerney
|
101
|
84%
|
21
|
57%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
83
|
63%
|
21
|
57%
|
George Hewett
|
67
|
77%
|
10
|
27%
|
Sam Reid
|
67
|
81%
|
4
|
11%
|
Errol Gulden
|
54
|
77%
|
2
|
5%
|
Isaac Heeney
|
90
|
92%
|
1
|
3%
|
Oliver Florent
|
56
|
70%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6).
Fremantle v Richmond
Centre bounces: 16
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
156
|
84%
|
15
|
94%
|
Adam Cerra
|
138
|
79%
|
14
|
88%
|
David Mundy
|
88
|
76%
|
10
|
63%
|
Sean Darcy
|
85
|
88%
|
10
|
63%
|
Caleb Serong
|
75
|
66%
|
9
|
56%
|
Lloyd Meek
|
29
|
44%
|
6
|
38%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 10 (8), Nathan Wilson 5 (5).
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
99
|
84%
|
15
|
94%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
76
|
68%
|
12
|
75%
|
Dion Prestia
|
109
|
80%
|
12
|
75%
|
Shane Edwards
|
59
|
84%
|
10
|
63%
|
Kane Lambert
|
74
|
80%
|
5
|
31%
|
Mabior Chol
|
42
|
55%
|
4
|
25%
|
Liam Baker
|
62
|
84%
|
3
|
19%
|
Shai Bolton
|
49
|
75%
|
2
|
13%
|
Jack Graham
|
58
|
86%
|
1
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 9 (7), Dylan Grimes 1 (1), David Astbury 1 (1), Rhyan Mansell 1 (1), Sydney Stack 1 (1).
GWS Giants v Port Adelaide
Centre bounces: 30
GWS
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
81
|
73%
|
24
|
80%
|
Shane Mumford
|
85
|
79%
|
23
|
77%
|
Josh Kelly
|
102
|
84%
|
18
|
60%
|
Brent Daniels
|
46
|
80%
|
18
|
60%
|
Callan Ward
|
68
|
78%
|
17
|
57%
|
Tom Green
|
46
|
70%
|
12
|
40%
|
Toby Greene
|
60
|
90%
|
3
|
10%
|
Tim Taranto
|
51
|
80%
|
2
|
7%
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
24
|
23%
|
2
|
7%
|
Harry Perryman
|
83
|
81%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Whitfield 6 (5), Isaac Cumming 3 (2), Connor Idun 1 (0).
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Travis Boak
|
97
|
84%
|
23
|
77%
|
Scott Lycett
|
79
|
82%
|
22
|
73%
|
Willem Drew
|
88
|
72%
|
18
|
60%
|
Ollie Wines
|
96
|
73%
|
18
|
60%
|
Zak Butters
|
88
|
79%
|
10
|
33%
|
Connor Rozee
|
69
|
83%
|
8
|
27%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
74
|
79%
|
8
|
27%
|
Karl Amon
|
122
|
75%
|
8
|
27%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
34
|
70%
|
5
|
17%
Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 3 (3), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Ryan Burton 1 (1), Riley Bonner 1 (1).
