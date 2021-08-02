IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 20 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Note: These stats can now be found in the latest update of the AFL Live Official App 

St Kilda v Carlton

Centre bounces: 32

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Steele

162

85%

26

81%

Rowan Marshall

139

81%

26

81%

Luke Dunstan

90

77%

20

63%

Zak Jones

124

71%

20

63%

Brad Crouch

86

82%

13

41%

Sebastian Ross

80

84%

12

38%

Paul Hunter

36

69%

6

19%

Jack Higgins

88

80%

3

9%

Hunter Clark

52

69%

1

3%

Ryan Byrnes

70

79%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Hunter Clark 1 (1), Liam Connolly 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1), Jimmy Webster 1 (0).

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Patrick Cripps

96

85%

26

81%

Matthew Kennedy

109

82%

22

69%

Paddy Dow

87

86%

21

66%

Jack Silvagni

126

85%

20

63%

Sam Walsh

108

89%

19

59%

Zac Fisher

71

77%

11

34%

Tom De Koning

13

19%

8

25%

Jack Martin

62

77%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jacob Weitering 3 (3), Nic Newman 2 (2), Adam Saad 2 (2), Liam Stocker 1 (1), Lachie Plowman 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 27

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Bailey Smith

118

85%

22

81%

Tim English

105

87%

20

74%

Jack Macrae

81

84%

19

70%

Tom Liberatore

106

82%

14

52%

Marcus Bontempelli

75

83%

14

52%

Josh Dunkley

53

75%

11

41%

Josh Bruce

68

87%

5

19%

Mitch Hannan

69

78%

2

7%

Riley Garcia

76

73%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (5), Caleb Daniel 3 (3), .

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

129

94%

25

93%

Rory Laird

104

76%

21

78%

Ben Keays

69

82%

21

78%

Rory Sloane

65

79%

19

70%

Harry Schoenberg

70

72%

11

41%

Sam Berry

34

70%

9

33%

Elliott Himmelberg

55

81%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Andrew McPherson 5 (5), Chayce Jones 3 (1), Brodie Smith 3 (2), Tom Doedee 2 (1), Rory Sloane 1 (1), Nick Murray 1 (1).

North Melbourne v Geelong

Centre bounces: 18

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

106

81%

15

83%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

91

80%

14

78%

Todd Goldstein

70

86%

12

67%

Jed Anderson

65

75%

10

56%

Will Phillips

57

74%

7

39%

Tristan Xerri

25

79%

6

33%

Jaidyn Stephenson

81

78%

4

22%

Curtis Taylor

81

71%

4

22%

Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 7 (7), Jack ZIebell 6 (5), Curtis Taylor 1 (0).

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Joel Selwood

92

74%

15

83%

Patrick Dangerfield

67

79%

14

78%

Rhys Stanley

72

69%

14

78%

Brandan Parfitt

25

84%

9

50%

Cameron Guthrie

119

62%

8

44%

Quinton Narkle

64

78%

6

33%

Mark Blicavs

85

77%

4

22%

Shaun Higgins

85

88%

1

6%

Sam Menegola

81

71%

1

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 4 (3), Isaac Smith 1 (1), Nathan Kreuger 1 (1).

Collingwood v West Coast

Centre bounces: 24

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Taylor Adams

115

82%

20

83%

Jordan De Goey

125

81%

20

83%

Brodie Grundy

129

83%

20

83%

Finlay Macrae

59

67%

16

67%

Steele Sidebottom

114

83%

15

63%

Darcy Cameron

51

86%

4

17%

Jamie Elliott

86

78%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 5 (2), Braydon Maynard 2 (2), Jack Crisp 2 (1).

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Elliot Yeo

59

81%

20

83%

Nic Naitanui

68

77%

20

83%

Tim Kelly

67

83%

18

75%

Jack Redden

70

80%

14

58%

Dom Sheed

84

83%

13

54%

Oscar Allen

43

78%

4

17%

Connor West

57

79%

4

17%

Andrew Gaff

103

86%

3

13%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 4 (4), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2).

Gold Coast v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 26

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Touk Miller

135

83%

23

88%

Zac Smith

38

75%

19

73%

Matt Rowell

70

68%

13

50%

Brayden Fiorini

119

76%

12

46%

David Swallow

103

82%

10

38%

Noah Anderson

80

82%

8

31%

Darcy MacPherson

59

74%

7

27%

Chris Burgess

58

85%

7

27%

Sam Flanders

64

78%

5

19%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 13 (10), Wil Powell 4 (3), Jack Bowes 2 (1), David Swallow 1 (1).

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Clayton Oliver

110

88%

23

88%

Jack Viney

64

78%

17

65%

Christian Petracca

136

89%

17

65%

Max Gawn

109

83%

16

62%

Tom Sparrow

65

73%

13

50%

Luke Jackson

95

77%

10

38%

James Harmes

105

77%

4

15%

Kysaiah Pickett

76

79%

2

8%

Alex Neal-Bullen

92

76%

1

4%

James Jordon

8

22%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6).

Hawthorn v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 30

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jaeger O'Meara

146

81%

25

83%

Tom Mitchell

128

83%

23

77%

James Worpel

106

85%

19

63%

Ned Reeves

85

75%

16

53%

Ben McEvoy

53

81%

14

47%

Conor Nash

95

80%

14

47%

Chad Wingard

147

81%

9

30%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Scrimshaw 4 (2), Blake Hardwick 2 (1), Shaun Burgoune 1 (1), Lachlan Bramble 1 (1).

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Oscar McInerney

94

82%

26

87%

Lachie Neale

75

75%

23

77%

Jarryd Lyons

153

83%

17

57%

Dayne Zorko

132

84%

16

53%

Jarrod Berry

45

63%

12

40%

Hugh McCluggage

109

78%

9

30%

Zac Bailey

58

82%

9

30%

Tom Fullarton

66

76%

4

13%

Charlie Cameron

50

86%

3

10%

Joe Daniher

53

94%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (6), Grant Birchall 1 (1), Brandon Starcevich 1 (0).

Essendon v Sydney

Centre bounces: 37

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Darcy Parish

97

86%

31

84%

Zach Merrett

142

85%

31

84%

Sam Draper

67

79%

31

84%

Jake Stringer

91

86%

25

68%

Dylan Shiel

75

65%

17

46%

Peter Wright

65

83%

6

16%

Kyle Langford

95

79%

4

11%

Will Snelling

59

89%

2

5%

Archie Perkins

17

61%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Dyson Heppell 2 (2), Nick Hind 1 (1).

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

71

86%

33

89%

Callum Mills

152

81%

29

78%

Luke Parker

94

73%

26

70%

Justin McInerney

101

84%

21

57%

Josh P. Kennedy

83

63%

21

57%

George Hewett

67

77%

10

27%

Sam Reid

67

81%

4

11%

Errol Gulden

54

77%

2

5%

Isaac Heeney

90

92%

1

3%

Oliver Florent

56

70%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6).

Fremantle v Richmond

Centre bounces: 16

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Andrew Brayshaw

156

84%

15

94%

Adam Cerra

138

79%

14

88%

David Mundy

88

76%

10

63%

Sean Darcy

85

88%

10

63%

Caleb Serong

75

66%

9

56%

Lloyd Meek

29

44%

6

38%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 10 (8), Nathan Wilson 5 (5).

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Trent Cotchin

99

84%

15

94%

Toby Nankervis

76

68%

12

75%

Dion Prestia

109

80%

12

75%

Shane Edwards

59

84%

10

63%

Kane Lambert

74

80%

5

31%

Mabior Chol

42

55%

4

25%

Liam Baker

62

84%

3

19%

Shai Bolton

49

75%

2

13%

Jack Graham

58

86%

1

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 9 (7), Dylan Grimes 1 (1), David Astbury 1 (1), Rhyan Mansell 1 (1), Sydney Stack 1 (1).

GWS Giants v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 30

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jacob Hopper

81

73%

24

80%

Shane Mumford

85

79%

23

77%

Josh Kelly

102

84%

18

60%

Brent Daniels

46

80%

18

60%

Callan Ward

68

78%

17

57%

Tom Green

46

70%

12

40%

Toby Greene

60

90%

3

10%

Tim Taranto

51

80%

2

7%

Tanner Bruhn

24

23%

2

7%

Harry Perryman

83

81%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Whitfield 6 (5), Isaac Cumming 3 (2), Connor Idun 1 (0).

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Travis Boak

97

84%

23

77%

Scott Lycett

79

82%

22

73%

Willem Drew

88

72%

18

60%

Ollie Wines

96

73%

18

60%

Zak Butters

88

79%

10

33%

Connor Rozee

69

83%

8

27%

Peter Ladhams

74

79%

8

27%

Karl Amon

122

75%

8

27%

Sam Powell-Pepper

34

70%

5

17%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 3 (3), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Ryan Burton 1 (1), Riley Bonner 1 (1).

