IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' round 20 Fantasy wrap Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through a high-scoring round of Fantasy, despite not hitting the big numbers

The round 20 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Note: These stats can now be found in the latest update of the AFL Live Official App

St Kilda v Carlton

Centre bounces: 32

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Steele 162 85% 26 81% Rowan Marshall 139 81% 26 81% Luke Dunstan 90 77% 20 63% Zak Jones 124 71% 20 63% Brad Crouch 86 82% 13 41% Sebastian Ross 80 84% 12 38% Paul Hunter 36 69% 6 19% Jack Higgins 88 80% 3 9% Hunter Clark 52 69% 1 3% Ryan Byrnes 70 79% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Hunter Clark 1 (1), Liam Connolly 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1), Jimmy Webster 1 (0).

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Patrick Cripps 96 85% 26 81% Matthew Kennedy 109 82% 22 69% Paddy Dow 87 86% 21 66% Jack Silvagni 126 85% 20 63% Sam Walsh 108 89% 19 59% Zac Fisher 71 77% 11 34% Tom De Koning 13 19% 8 25% Jack Martin 62 77% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jacob Weitering 3 (3), Nic Newman 2 (2), Adam Saad 2 (2), Liam Stocker 1 (1), Lachie Plowman 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 27

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Bailey Smith 118 85% 22 81% Tim English 105 87% 20 74% Jack Macrae 81 84% 19 70% Tom Liberatore 106 82% 14 52% Marcus Bontempelli 75 83% 14 52% Josh Dunkley 53 75% 11 41% Josh Bruce 68 87% 5 19% Mitch Hannan 69 78% 2 7% Riley Garcia 76 73% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 5 (5), Caleb Daniel 3 (3), .

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 129 94% 25 93% Rory Laird 104 76% 21 78% Ben Keays 69 82% 21 78% Rory Sloane 65 79% 19 70% Harry Schoenberg 70 72% 11 41% Sam Berry 34 70% 9 33% Elliott Himmelberg 55 81% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Andrew McPherson 5 (5), Chayce Jones 3 (1), Brodie Smith 3 (2), Tom Doedee 2 (1), Rory Sloane 1 (1), Nick Murray 1 (1).

North Melbourne v Geelong

Centre bounces: 18

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 106 81% 15 83% Luke Davies-Uniacke 91 80% 14 78% Todd Goldstein 70 86% 12 67% Jed Anderson 65 75% 10 56% Will Phillips 57 74% 7 39% Tristan Xerri 25 79% 6 33% Jaidyn Stephenson 81 78% 4 22% Curtis Taylor 81 71% 4 22%

Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 7 (7), Jack ZIebell 6 (5), Curtis Taylor 1 (0).

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Joel Selwood 92 74% 15 83% Patrick Dangerfield 67 79% 14 78% Rhys Stanley 72 69% 14 78% Brandan Parfitt 25 84% 9 50% Cameron Guthrie 119 62% 8 44% Quinton Narkle 64 78% 6 33% Mark Blicavs 85 77% 4 22% Shaun Higgins 85 88% 1 6% Sam Menegola 81 71% 1 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 4 (3), Isaac Smith 1 (1), Nathan Kreuger 1 (1).

Collingwood v West Coast

Centre bounces: 24

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Taylor Adams 115 82% 20 83% Jordan De Goey 125 81% 20 83% Brodie Grundy 129 83% 20 83% Finlay Macrae 59 67% 16 67% Steele Sidebottom 114 83% 15 63% Darcy Cameron 51 86% 4 17% Jamie Elliott 86 78% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 5 (2), Braydon Maynard 2 (2), Jack Crisp 2 (1).

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Elliot Yeo 59 81% 20 83% Nic Naitanui 68 77% 20 83% Tim Kelly 67 83% 18 75% Jack Redden 70 80% 14 58% Dom Sheed 84 83% 13 54% Oscar Allen 43 78% 4 17% Connor West 57 79% 4 17% Andrew Gaff 103 86% 3 13%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 4 (4), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2).

Gold Coast v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 26

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Touk Miller 135 83% 23 88% Zac Smith 38 75% 19 73% Matt Rowell 70 68% 13 50% Brayden Fiorini 119 76% 12 46% David Swallow 103 82% 10 38% Noah Anderson 80 82% 8 31% Darcy MacPherson 59 74% 7 27% Chris Burgess 58 85% 7 27% Sam Flanders 64 78% 5 19%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Lukosius 13 (10), Wil Powell 4 (3), Jack Bowes 2 (1), David Swallow 1 (1).

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Clayton Oliver 110 88% 23 88% Jack Viney 64 78% 17 65% Christian Petracca 136 89% 17 65% Max Gawn 109 83% 16 62% Tom Sparrow 65 73% 13 50% Luke Jackson 95 77% 10 38% James Harmes 105 77% 4 15% Kysaiah Pickett 76 79% 2 8% Alex Neal-Bullen 92 76% 1 4% James Jordon 8 22% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6).

Hawthorn v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 30

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jaeger O'Meara 146 81% 25 83% Tom Mitchell 128 83% 23 77% James Worpel 106 85% 19 63% Ned Reeves 85 75% 16 53% Ben McEvoy 53 81% 14 47% Conor Nash 95 80% 14 47% Chad Wingard 147 81% 9 30%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Scrimshaw 4 (2), Blake Hardwick 2 (1), Shaun Burgoune 1 (1), Lachlan Bramble 1 (1).

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Oscar McInerney 94 82% 26 87% Lachie Neale 75 75% 23 77% Jarryd Lyons 153 83% 17 57% Dayne Zorko 132 84% 16 53% Jarrod Berry 45 63% 12 40% Hugh McCluggage 109 78% 9 30% Zac Bailey 58 82% 9 30% Tom Fullarton 66 76% 4 13% Charlie Cameron 50 86% 3 10% Joe Daniher 53 94% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (6), Grant Birchall 1 (1), Brandon Starcevich 1 (0).

Essendon v Sydney

Centre bounces: 37

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Darcy Parish 97 86% 31 84% Zach Merrett 142 85% 31 84% Sam Draper 67 79% 31 84% Jake Stringer 91 86% 25 68% Dylan Shiel 75 65% 17 46% Peter Wright 65 83% 6 16% Kyle Langford 95 79% 4 11% Will Snelling 59 89% 2 5% Archie Perkins 17 61% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Dyson Heppell 2 (2), Nick Hind 1 (1).

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 71 86% 33 89% Callum Mills 152 81% 29 78% Luke Parker 94 73% 26 70% Justin McInerney 101 84% 21 57% Josh P. Kennedy 83 63% 21 57% George Hewett 67 77% 10 27% Sam Reid 67 81% 4 11% Errol Gulden 54 77% 2 5% Isaac Heeney 90 92% 1 3% Oliver Florent 56 70% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 6 (6).

Fremantle v Richmond

Centre bounces: 16

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Andrew Brayshaw 156 84% 15 94% Adam Cerra 138 79% 14 88% David Mundy 88 76% 10 63% Sean Darcy 85 88% 10 63% Caleb Serong 75 66% 9 56% Lloyd Meek 29 44% 6 38%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 10 (8), Nathan Wilson 5 (5).

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Trent Cotchin 99 84% 15 94% Toby Nankervis 76 68% 12 75% Dion Prestia 109 80% 12 75% Shane Edwards 59 84% 10 63% Kane Lambert 74 80% 5 31% Mabior Chol 42 55% 4 25% Liam Baker 62 84% 3 19% Shai Bolton 49 75% 2 13% Jack Graham 58 86% 1 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 9 (7), Dylan Grimes 1 (1), David Astbury 1 (1), Rhyan Mansell 1 (1), Sydney Stack 1 (1).

GWS Giants v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 30

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jacob Hopper 81 73% 24 80% Shane Mumford 85 79% 23 77% Josh Kelly 102 84% 18 60% Brent Daniels 46 80% 18 60% Callan Ward 68 78% 17 57% Tom Green 46 70% 12 40% Toby Greene 60 90% 3 10% Tim Taranto 51 80% 2 7% Tanner Bruhn 24 23% 2 7% Harry Perryman 83 81% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Whitfield 6 (5), Isaac Cumming 3 (2), Connor Idun 1 (0).

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Travis Boak 97 84% 23 77% Scott Lycett 79 82% 22 73% Willem Drew 88 72% 18 60% Ollie Wines 96 73% 18 60% Zak Butters 88 79% 10 33% Connor Rozee 69 83% 8 27% Peter Ladhams 74 79% 8 27% Karl Amon 122 75% 8 27% Sam Powell-Pepper 34 70% 5 17%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 3 (3), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Ryan Burton 1 (1), Riley Bonner 1 (1).

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.