Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

TRADITIONALLY, Fantasy Classic coaches have worked towards a ‘completed’ team for the Fantasy finals, but the definition of completed is rather loose.

A role change for Tim Taranto (MID, $734,000) saw him at just two centre bounce attendances in each of the last two weeks. His forward role has impacted his Fantasy output with scores of 67 and 51 in the last two weeks.

Should coaches look to offload him?

The Traders chat about whether moving on underperformers with a decent price next to their name should be a priority as the semi-finals loom. Other disappointing midfielders such as Jack Macrae (MID, $785,000) and Lachie Neale (MID, $696,000) are also up for trade discussion ahead of the knockout games this weekend.

In this episode …

2:00 - The dramas out of the weekend with postponed games.

7:20 - Roy awards his -3 to Tim Taranto.

11:30 - Trey Ruscoe was fantastic for Warnie off his bench.

14:30 - What are the rules for qualifying to go on an end-of-season Fantasy trip?

18:30 - Injuries out of the weekend may have an influence on selections and scores in round 21.

23:10 - James Peatling is the downgrade target of the week.

25:30 - Steele Sidebottom versus Rowan Marshall.

30:50 - Is Adam Cerra an option as an under-priced midfielder?

35:00 - The boys' rage trades.

42:30 - Calvin is strong on holding Tim Taranto.

45:25 - The benefits of looping rookies and trading underperforming players.

50:10 - Who goes first out of Jordan Ridley and Dan Houston?

55:15 - Cal nailed his captains this week.

58:40 - Is Jack Silvagni an option as solo ruck?

