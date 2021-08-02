NORTH Melbourne has replaced one Kangaroos legend with another on the club's board.

After Glenn Archer's exit earlier this year, former teammate Anthony Stevens stepped into the vacant director role on Monday.

Archer and Stevens were a key part of North's golden era during the 1990s, which resulted in the 1996 and 1999 premierships.

Since retiring in 2004, Stevens has maintained a strong link with the Kangaroos and serves as president of the club's past players and officials association.

Glenn Archer is congratulated by Anthony Stevens after his 300th game in round 13, 2007. Picture: AFL Photos

"Anthony has a strong history in the game, has deep connections at Arden St and is well known to everyone," North president Ben Buckley said

"Not only was he a champion player and former leader of our great club, but he has extensive knowledge of the business of football and also works in a corporate capacity in his current role.

"Anthony bleeds royal blue and white and it's great to have him involved in this capacity.

"He is not only a club-first person and favourite son, but an incredibly impressive operator and we will benefit greatly from his experience and input."

Marketing professional Suzana Ristevski has also been added to the Kangaroos' board, replacing Julie Laycock.

Archer claimed in a podcast interview last month negative media coverage had contributed to him quitting the board.

"The club's in good shape and I don't have to deal with idiots like that writing stuff about me," Archer told the Inside 50 Podcast with Crawf and Quinny.