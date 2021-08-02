Hawks VFLW coach Bec Goddard in action during round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The Jack Viney incident unpacked: The game can't tolerate these incidents

- Nick Dal Santo's appointment as coach to St Kilda's AFLW team: What's wrong with this picture?

- Finals fairytales: Can these players force their way into the team?

In this episode ...

0:28 – There are no longer any female AFLW coaches

2:17 – 'There is a huge inequality we can all see, and we need to work together to fix it'

3:08 – A lack of funding is hurting AFLW

5:00 – Why legislating for quotas would help

7:24 – It's still a 'male-dominated' landscape

10:56 – Jack Viney's 'ugly, ugly incident'

12:08 – What sort of punishment can Viney expect?

13:38 – Which players can return to top sides to make a late run for a flag tilt?

15:51 – Some past players who 'came from nowhere' to win premiership medals