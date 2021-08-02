IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The Jack Viney incident unpacked: The game can't tolerate these incidents
- Nick Dal Santo's appointment as coach to St Kilda's AFLW team: What's wrong with this picture?
- Finals fairytales: Can these players force their way into the team?
In this episode ...
0:28 – There are no longer any female AFLW coaches
2:17 – 'There is a huge inequality we can all see, and we need to work together to fix it'
3:08 – A lack of funding is hurting AFLW
5:00 – Why legislating for quotas would help
7:24 – It's still a 'male-dominated' landscape
10:56 – Jack Viney's 'ugly, ugly incident'
12:08 – What sort of punishment can Viney expect?
13:38 – Which players can return to top sides to make a late run for a flag tilt?
15:51 – Some past players who 'came from nowhere' to win premiership medals