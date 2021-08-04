IT'S A tough year to pick winners, but that means those prepared to take a risk may be rewarded with big moves, something a lot of our tipsters need.

Mitch Cleary's big call on Fremantle last week paid off, taking him to the top of the leaderboard with six for the round - only matched by Andrew Krakouer who is currently bringing up the rear.

And Mitch is the one taking the risks again, backing underdogs St Kilda and West Coast against the grain. Will it pay off or will he be dragged back to the baying pack?

See who else our experts tipped in round 21 below.

Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

MITCH CLEARY

Geelong – 11 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
West Coast

Last week: 6
Total: 115

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 26 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 114

KANE CORNES

Geelong – 17 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
West Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 113

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong by 32 pts
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 113

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong – 40 points
Carlton 
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 111

DAISY PEARCE

Geelong – 26 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 110

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 24 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle 
Melbourne 

Last week: 5
Total: 108

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 29 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne

Last week: 4
Total: 108

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 39 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 106

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - 27 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 104

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 34 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne

Last week: 5
Total: 103

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Geelong – 28 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs 
Fremantle
Melbourne 

Last week: 6
Total: 102

TOTALS

Geelong 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 12-0 Gold Coast
Richmond 12-0 North Melbourne
Adelaide 0-12 Port Adelaide
St Kilda 2-10 Sydney
Hawthorn 6-6 Collingwood
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Essendon
Fremantle 3-9 Brisbane
West Coast 2-10 Melbourne

IN AFL ON DEMAND NOW