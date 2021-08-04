IT'S A tough year to pick winners, but that means those prepared to take a risk may be rewarded with big moves, something a lot of our tipsters need.
Mitch Cleary's big call on Fremantle last week paid off, taking him to the top of the leaderboard with six for the round - only matched by Andrew Krakouer who is currently bringing up the rear.
And Mitch is the one taking the risks again, backing underdogs St Kilda and West Coast against the grain. Will it pay off or will he be dragged back to the baying pack?
See who else our experts tipped in round 21 below.
MITCH CLEARY
Geelong – 11 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 115
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - 26 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 114
KANE CORNES
Geelong – 17 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 113
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong by 32 pts
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 113
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong – 40 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 111
DAISY PEARCE
Geelong – 26 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 110
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong - 24 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 108
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong – 29 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 108
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 39 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 106
SARAH BLACK
Geelong - 27 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 104
CALLUM TWOMEY
Geelong - 34 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 103
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Geelong – 28 points
Carlton
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 102
TOTALS
Geelong 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 12-0 Gold Coast
Richmond 12-0 North Melbourne
Adelaide 0-12 Port Adelaide
St Kilda 2-10 Sydney
Hawthorn 6-6 Collingwood
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Essendon
Fremantle 3-9 Brisbane
West Coast 2-10 Melbourne