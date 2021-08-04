Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

IT'S A tough year to pick winners, but that means those prepared to take a risk may be rewarded with big moves, something a lot of our tipsters need.

Mitch Cleary's big call on Fremantle last week paid off, taking him to the top of the leaderboard with six for the round - only matched by Andrew Krakouer who is currently bringing up the rear.

And Mitch is the one taking the risks again, backing underdogs St Kilda and West Coast against the grain. Will it pay off or will he be dragged back to the baying pack?

See who else our experts tipped in round 21 below.

MITCH CLEARY

Geelong – 11 points

Carlton

Richmond

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 115

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 26 points

Carlton

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 114

KANE CORNES

Geelong – 17 points

Carlton

Richmond

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 113

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong by 32 pts

Carlton

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 113

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong – 40 points

Carlton

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 111

DAISY PEARCE

Geelong – 26 points

Carlton

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 110

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 24 points

Carlton

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 108

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 29 points

Carlton

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 108

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 39 points

Carlton

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 106

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - 27 points

Carlton

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 104

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 34 points

Carlton

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 103

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Geelong – 28 points

Carlton

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 102

TOTALS

Geelong 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

Carlton 12-0 Gold Coast

Richmond 12-0 North Melbourne

Adelaide 0-12 Port Adelaide

St Kilda 2-10 Sydney

Hawthorn 6-6 Collingwood

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Essendon

Fremantle 3-9 Brisbane

West Coast 2-10 Melbourne