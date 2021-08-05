SYDNEY has not ruled out resting Lance Franklin before the finals as the superstar forward closes in on the magical 1000-goal mark.

Franklin is just 15 goals away from becoming the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to reach the celebrated milestone.

The Swans have carefully managed the veteran this year, after he missed all of last season due to a number of concerning injuries.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Buddy roars after delivering the dagger Lance Franklin seals a stunning victory for the Swans right in front of their faithful at Marvel

Sydney coach John Longmire admitted the changing nature of this year's fixture due to COVID-19 complexities had made it difficult to schedule any sort of break for Franklin.

"So far he's been feeling really well and he's keen to play," Longmire said.

"Part of it's sport science, there's the medical part and the gut feel, and part of it's talking to Lance and how he's feeling.

"The challenge we've got is there are so many unknowns and reality is the plan doesn't last too long and it gets thrown out the window after five minutes you've made the plan.

"We've just reverted back to week-by-week and how he's feeling and relying on his feedback and what he's able to do in the gym and training track.

"We're conscious of a 34-year-old playing a lot of footy and also conscious he's the best to understand his own body."

After finishing 16th last year, the Swans have rocketed into premiership contention on the back of an attacking brand of football.

Sydney sits fifth and could still secure a top-four finish, with three rounds to play.

The Swans will tackle St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night - the second time the teams have clashed in the past nine weeks.

Sydney will get a significant boost on Thursday night when families of players and staff join them in Melbourne after serving their quarantine period in Brisbane.

The Swans were based in Queensland until Saturday, when the state's lockdown forced the club to again relocate to Melbourne for their game against Essendon.

"It's been a six-week period apart from families and that's on top of the nine weeks last year as well," Longmire said.

"Everyone's looking forward to it."